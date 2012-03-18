Need help to Partion a 2TB hard drive

Using any special s/w may not always provide the best final result. Only because if something happens you will need that special s/w to best recover. Basically, you're putting another layer of difficultly using any special s/w, I say special s/w as in use for retaining the current data yet reconfiguration of the HD to this or that partitions. I find it best to simply save the data, use image s/w or backup s/w for that purpose. Gather any or all discs you received as well for later use that came with the PC. -OR- get what you need before doing anything , get ready. Once safety done, then use the makers own setup s/w to partition the HD as you like it. Usually if it didn't come with the PC or HD kit, then the support website will offer it as in free in most cases. Yes, it may tale some time to reformat or setup the HD again, but is the best way to do this. Any shortcuts *may* work but again the time and effort are worth it, so take the time. Find out who made your HD(note exact model#), visit their support website and review any FAQ or setup guides they may provide. Print them out and read them, they explain better and refer to their product and use of any s/w gotten from them. You can do it.



