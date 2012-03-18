Need help to Partion a 2TB hard drive

Leave it stock.
If you chop that HD into little pieces the recovery media may be borked.
Defrag?
That prog defrags the data.
If you have 100GB of data on a 500GB disk or 100GB of data on a 2TB disk it's still 100GB of data.
I don't see where it's going to make a diff.
Hello, my old PC brokre down and because I was paying warranty on it, they had to replace on a like for like - it was a Philips quad - core 4gb ram, 500gb hard drive good gaming graphics card running Vista it needed a double USB port replacing - the voucher they gave me would not cover a similar spec pc - so ended up with an Advent 8gb ram and a 2 TB hard drive, good graphic card and running Windows 7 - I am a bit worried over the size of the hard drive, if I do a defraf it will take hours won't it ? can I split it i.e partion it into 2 or 3 smaller sizes ? if so how do I do it without destroying anything, on the drive like the system, or recovery bit, I am a silver surfer, so an easy to understand answer would be great, hope you can help,
Thanks,
Fred