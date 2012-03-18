Computer Help forum

Need help to Partion a 2TB hard drive

by fred777. / March 18, 2012 8:54 AM PDT

Hello, my old PC brokre down and because I was paying warranty on it, they had to replace on a like for like - it was a Philips quad - core 4gb ram, 500gb hard drive good gaming graphics card running Vista it needed a double USB port replacing - the voucher they gave me would not cover a similar spec pc - so ended up with an Advent 8gb ram and a 2 TB hard drive, good graphic card and running Windows 7 - I am a bit worried over the size of the hard drive, if I do a defraf it will take hours won't it ? can I split it i.e partion it into 2 or 3 smaller sizes ? if so how do I do it without destroying anything, on the drive like the system, or recovery bit, I am a silver surfer, so an easy to understand answer would be great, hope you can help,
Thanks,
Fred

Opinion
by Bob__B / March 18, 2012 10:52 PM PDT

Leave it stock.

If you chop that HD into little pieces the recovery media may be borked.

Defrag?
That prog defrags the data.
If you have 100GB of data on a 500GB disk or 100GB of data on a 2TB disk it's still 100GB of data.
I don't see where it's going to make a diff.

Answer
Well
by Jimmy Greystone / March 18, 2012 11:07 AM PDT

Well, for starters degragmenting is completely unnecessary. Stopped providing any real tangible benefits to about 99.9999999% of us decades ago. So no worries there.

Then, assuming you do partition it, how does that help you if the drive suffers a mechanical failure, or you pick up some virus that's perfectly capable of jumping partitions? That is another rather outmoded idea you've managed to pick up on. You're probably best just leaving it as is, and not worrying about things so much. For the most part, computers are pretty self-maintaining these days, and all the so-called tweaks that are supposed to speed up your computer, either have little to no effect, or sometimes actually have the opposite effect. Almost all of them are based on very outmoded ideas, most of the rest are based on an incomplete understanding of one or more crucial detail.

Rather than fretting over trivial details, why not just spend some time enjoying your new computer instead?

Thanks
by fred777. / March 18, 2012 11:05 PM PDT
In reply to: Well

Dear All, who answered my question, I think I'll go with the easy option of Jimmy and leave it as it is, I'm sorry if I my question seemed basic - but really, really appreciate your helpful suggestions, and at least I now know where to come for help,
Thanks so much,
Fred

Answer
Take the time and good learning lesson
by Willy / March 18, 2012 12:52 PM PDT

Using any special s/w may not always provide the best final result. Only because if something happens you will need that special s/w to best recover. Basically, you're putting another layer of difficultly using any special s/w, I say special s/w as in use for retaining the current data yet reconfiguration of the HD to this or that partitions. I find it best to simply save the data, use image s/w or backup s/w for that purpose. Gather any or all discs you received as well for later use that came with the PC. -OR- get what you need before doing anything , get ready. Once safety done, then use the makers own setup s/w to partition the HD as you like it. Usually if it didn't come with the PC or HD kit, then the support website will offer it as in free in most cases. Yes, it may tale some time to reformat or setup the HD again, but is the best way to do this. Any shortcuts *may* work but again the time and effort are worth it, so take the time. Find out who made your HD(note exact model#), visit their support website and review any FAQ or setup guides they may provide. Print them out and read them, they explain better and refer to their product and use of any s/w gotten from them. You can do it.

tada -----Willy Happy

Answer
I tend to agree with the others.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 19, 2012 6:13 AM PDT

Sorry I didn't get back to you in the other thread, but I'm glad you reposted where more members could give you their opinions and advice.

I will lock that other one so you can concentrate on this one;
http://forums.cnet.com/7723-10149_102-558613.html

But I tend to agree here. Leave the 1TB as it is. I haven't defragged a drive since my XP days, and I only ever did that once.

As to partitions, in effect they are just like 'other folders' unless you are thinking of installing other OSes on a different partition in the future and working on a dual boot system. Not something that many do.

I would just say, while a 2TB drive will be great for storage, don't forget to back up your personal files and data to other storage devices, as having only one copy of files on a hard drive is risky If the drive fails, then you lose everything.

Good luck.

Mark

Thanks
by fred777. / March 19, 2012 8:34 AM PDT

Dear Mark,
thanks for that, I've got a 300gb drive, in an old (about 5 year old) and it would make a great external for backing up as you say, I have heard that you can get housings for them, how do you tell the difference between a sata and an IDE ! is that the right terms? and I know it works it has XP on it but could just put it into a housing, and use it as a usb drive ? clean it and then use it
Thanks,
Fred

Yes an entirely good idea
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / March 19, 2012 10:49 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

And the differences between SATA and IDE explained, with a picture! Happy
http://www.computer-hardware-explained.com/sata-vs-ide.html

I have a couple of external drive options, a housing, and a docking station. You can also just get cables for external SATA to USB. In fact I just found an interesting utility here for SATA/IDE/2.5 inch/3.5 inch drives;
http://www.cooldrives.com/index.php/saandidehadr1.html

It has a video further down the page which might start automatically, and it shows how to use it. I might try that myself.

One more thing, (finally?), a further backup would be useful, eg two or more backups. It works like this;

With no backups, if the drive fails you lose everything.

With "One" backup, if the original drive fails, your one backup suddenly becomes the original, and so that is now at risk.

With two or more backups you have better leeway.

Mark

Thanks
by fred777. / March 20, 2012 1:20 AM PDT

Dear Mark,

thanks for links, I feel I am beginning to get behind the tower, and starting to see the way it works

TA,

Fred

Thought
by Bob__B / March 20, 2012 12:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

I have a gizmo like Mark linked to.......works fine.

If your planning on moving large amounts of data from/to the external unit.....usb1/2 don't really lend themselves to that sort of thing........quite slow.

If you have an e-sata port on the machine that would be a much better port to use......speed wise.

The gizmo and a e-sata cable........good to go.

