Need help to create email filter rule

by klonestar / May 31, 2005 6:21 AM PDT

Im using win2000 and Outlook Express and only on my wifes sub-account email she gets about 100 junk emails a day. I tried checking the net/web mail from ISP and cannot find where I can make a rule/filter to: "If sender is not in my address book delete from server". Or at least send to trash.

I cannot find a place in OE to do this either.

It seems like I "once" saw this option someplace?? Could have been on my dead puter running winXP?

My wife is a new user and once she got online she signed up to over 100 junk mail addys. I know I can go the long route and unsub one at a time but ther must be a quicker and easier work around! She wont even check her email now due to excess junk mail (not spam) so my net server fills up if I dont keep her email deleted. I tried to get her to cancel her email addy and use a new name but she doesnt want to do this.

Any help is greatly appreciated!!

Signed: Frustrated hubby- Happy
Ken

13 total posts
in Outlook Express
by jonah jones / May 31, 2005 6:34 AM PDT

tools
message rules
mail
new
window #1 "where the from lines contain people"
window #3 click "contains people"
click "address book"
add all and Ok out ....


jonah

(NT) (NT) Perfect! Thanks Jonah!!
by klonestar / May 31, 2005 6:58 AM PDT
In reply to: in Outlook Express
need rule for #2 window
by klonestar / May 31, 2005 3:10 PM PDT
In reply to: in Outlook Express

tools
message rules
mail
new
window #1 ''where the from lines contain people''
window #3 click ''contains people''
click ''address book''
add all and Ok out ....

Then it says I must select an option from window #2 and I try ''send to'' or ''copy to inbox'' and the ''ok'' at right stays greyed out. Should I just start a new folder and send the email there and will this keep the junk out or will it still end up in the inbox?

Thanks again,
Ken

didn't notice that, sorry :(
by jonah jones / June 1, 2005 12:14 AM PDT

just make a new folder, call it ''new inbox'' or ''friends'' or whatever catches your imagination, and select "move it to specified folder" in window #2....

'theoretically', there should be no junk mail, as all mail not from people in your address book will be filtered out....

jonah

did that
by klonestar / June 1, 2005 4:18 AM PDT

Created new inbox and anything from address book goes there now. However junk still goes into regular inbox. Rule created basically says "if in address book send to new inbox" but does nothing for any junk mail thats not in the address book ?

I did look at the built in options in OE before asking for help and really could not see a way to do what I was hoping to do there.

I was trying to set as "if its not in the address book delete from server".

Thanks again,
Ken

The step you are missing is...
by Edward ODaniel / June 1, 2005 4:26 AM PDT

at the point where you clicked Address Book then added all those addresses. NOW you need to click the Options button and check the 1. "Message does not contain the people below" and 2. "Message matches any one of the people below" radio buttons THEN (after OKing your way out place a check in Box 2 for "Move to specified folder" (either create a new one or point it at the Deleted Items folder).

Email from people in the address book will go to the Inbox and email from all others will go to the folder you specified. Any new people added to the address book will also have to be added to the filter.

Re: The step I am missing...
by klonestar / June 1, 2005 5:30 AM PDT

So basically am I creating a second filter rule? Just making sure im understanding correctly.

Many thanks,
Ken

not finding "options"
by klonestar / June 1, 2005 5:36 AM PDT

Ok I went in and did not see "Options" or any radio buttons. What am I missing?

Im only finding the same boxes to set more rules with the basic check boxes in them.

Thanks again,
Ken

(NT) (NT) to:Edward duh got its thanks!!!! & it works!!
by klonestar / June 1, 2005 7:52 AM PDT
Final fix needed (I think)
by klonestar / June 1, 2005 8:13 AM PDT

Ok junk mail is now being sent to trash!! Huray!!!!

I sent a test mail to wifes inbox and it never showed up.

I believe I see the problem and just want to double check before changing anything. When I added entries from the address book (I used the auto add) they showed up as: (name)@emailserver.XXX in the rules section! But in the address book they are listed as: (first name only) ie: Ken ...etc...

So since the addy book is showing Ken but the rules are saying klonestar@xxxxxx.xxx is this where my problem is? I think I need to change to rules to read Ken? Is this correct? Since Ken is what is showing when I open the address book?

thanks again!! (very much!!)
Ken

Make sure first that ...
by Edward ODaniel / June 1, 2005 9:04 AM PDT

the email account you sent from actually is in her address book.

If it is, uncheck the rule and OK out and then you try to send her another email just like you did (the one you say didn't show up). Sometimes, if sharing an account, just that sort of thing will happen because of how your ISP has things set up.

If that is NOT the problem just go ahead and add the email account's names too.

For instance let's say your current list reads:

'ken123@isp.com'
or 'somebody@heavensgift.com'
or 'mods@cnet.com'
or 'users@web.net'

just add
Ken Johnson (for the ken123@isp.com address)

Jenifer Lopez (for the somebody@heavensgift.com address)

and so forth. You shouldn't have to (I didn't) but everyone's mileage does vary. Wink

LOL, oops!!!!
by klonestar / June 3, 2005 5:14 PM PDT

Ok I have done the above mentioned. After turning off the rules my wifes email account would not send nor receive any email. I finally got the outgoing working but now the only incomming is the junk mail. Sad She's not to happy with me right now! lol

Actually now I think its an ISP webmail server issue. Im going to contact the online tech support and get it figured out.

Thanks again,
Ken

