Need help to create email filter rule

tools
message rules
mail
new
window #1 "where the from lines contain people"
window #3 click "contains people"
click "address book"
add all and Ok out ....
jonah
Im using win2000 and Outlook Express and only on my wifes sub-account email she gets about 100 junk emails a day. I tried checking the net/web mail from ISP and cannot find where I can make a rule/filter to: "If sender is not in my address book delete from server". Or at least send to trash.
I cannot find a place in OE to do this either.
It seems like I "once" saw this option someplace?? Could have been on my dead puter running winXP?
My wife is a new user and once she got online she signed up to over 100 junk mail addys. I know I can go the long route and unsub one at a time but ther must be a quicker and easier work around! She wont even check her email now due to excess junk mail (not spam) so my net server fills up if I dont keep her email deleted. I tried to get her to cancel her email addy and use a new name but she doesnt want to do this.
Any help is greatly appreciated!!
Signed: Frustrated hubby-
Ken