Need help se;ecting a gift!!!

I got a Lexmark X6570 Multifunction. It prints, copies, scans, and faxes. It also has a great feature with having multiple slots for various size and types of camera memory cards so he can print or save his pictures straight from the memory card without having to transfer the pictures from the printer to the computer first, save the pics, and then print them. It has wireless ability built into it (not needed by me but great that it's already there if Derek ends up with it later on), and it's USB.



Lexmark has a 'return empty cartridge' program where after you buy five (from ANY source, including online from other sites that sell ink that goes with any of their printers), you return the empties to Lexmark for refilling and you get one free. I've purchased these refillable cartridges online from another source for less than half what you would normally pay for 'new' cartridges direct from Lexmark or from WalMart. And the refilled cartridges also qualify you for the free ones after you purchase five total....



As mentioned, ink usually winds up costing more than the printer itself, so Lexmark has made it much less expensive recently.



This printer is great and I got it on Home Shopping Network which gave me the option of spreading out the payments and having it shipped anywhere I wanted it to go...it didn't have to come to my house first and have me reship it if I wanted it for a gift, and it was less than $100 total which surprised me for a multifunction.



I've had alot of printers over the years, and some were multifunction...a Canon from years ago that was a 'roller' type scanner and lasted for years, another Canon that had a flat bed with the memory card slots (disappointed me to be honest), many regular types that were HP, Lexmark, and Epson....none have given me the complete reliability and functions that this one has given me. I'm very pleased.



Lexmark used to have a bad reputation for being expensive and unreliable....I took a chance on this one, and they've come a long way, baby. lol



TONI H