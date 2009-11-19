Need help se;ecting a gift!!!

Most (if not all) wireless printers have a wired connection also. The usual wired connection nowadays is USB. Some (older) printers still have a parallel port. And some network printers have Ethernet.
Without knowing what models you're thinking about and what connection his current printer has, your question is impossible to answer with any certainty. The most likely answers are yes and yes, but it would be useful if you gave some more information.
Kees
My son needs a new printer. His PC is a Dell running XP, about 2 years old. (It was a good one.) He likes HP printers.
When I bought mine I chose an all-in-one. I think being able to copy at home is a huge convenience
He uses no wireless gizmos. I don't know if that capability was a standard feature in his PC.
I bring all of this up because while shopping I keep noticing re: machines I like, "wireless" is stressed in the details.
So, can those be used in a non-wireless mode?
Also would the cord (to the PC) he uses now be OK?
Thanks!
Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator