Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Need help se;ecting a gift!!!

by Angeline Booher / November 19, 2009 4:46 AM PST

My son needs a new printer. His PC is a Dell running XP, about 2 years old. (It was a good one.) He likes HP printers.

When I bought mine I chose an all-in-one. I think being able to copy at home is a huge convenience

He uses no wireless gizmos. I don't know if that capability was a standard feature in his PC.

I bring all of this up because while shopping I keep noticing re: machines I like, "wireless" is stressed in the details.

So, can those be used in a non-wireless mode?

Also would the cord (to the PC) he uses now be OK?

Thanks!

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Need help se;ecting a gift!!!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Need help se;ecting a gift!!!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
Re: printer
by Kees Bakker / November 19, 2009 4:56 AM PST

Most (if not all) wireless printers have a wired connection also. The usual wired connection nowadays is USB. Some (older) printers still have a parallel port. And some network printers have Ethernet.

Without knowing what models you're thinking about and what connection his current printer has, your question is impossible to answer with any certainty. The most likely answers are yes and yes, but it would be useful if you gave some more information.

Kees

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I will
by Angeline Booher / November 19, 2009 5:06 AM PST
In reply to: Re: printer

..... try to check on what connection he has now tomorrow. The printer is at the very least 5 years old.

When I check that out I will post the models I am considering.

Thanks, Kees!

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Also need to know color or B&W
by Steven Haninger / November 19, 2009 6:50 AM PST
In reply to: I will

and what does he like to print? B&W laserjets (HPs designation) are inexpensive to buy and operate now. Color inkjets are inexpensive but buying ink will shrink your wallet fast. There are color laser printers that are relatively inexpensive but the toner will cost more than the printer when it's time to replace it. Color inkjets do better with photos than color laser printers do so a lot will depend on what sort of printer your son does.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Not that hard, honest...
by Willy / November 19, 2009 7:22 AM PST

Wifi, the new gizmo that alot of users don't need. Regardless, its present and most printers have reg. sdtd connections, so don't let that sidetrack you. Want to make it easier just get a "gift card" of x-bucks and present it to him. He can then shop at his favorite place. I also believe some CC companies offer debit card to do the same and/or ask your bank. A decent printer can be under $100 but that all depends on what may suit his fancy. I take it you may have an idea, proceed from there. -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
current consum. reprts best buy is...
by grimgraphix / November 19, 2009 1:29 PM PST

... HP Officejet 6500 Wireless.

They recommended it for both photo quality, speed, and decent text printing too.

average cost per printed page... text - 3 cents ... 8x10 photo - $1.20

The Officejet line, also an ink-jet brand, is geared more toward home offices and small businesses.


WiFi wireless printing is really nice for those folks using laptops and depend on wifi for mobility around the house. All printers should come with USB connectivity.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
This is what I bought
by TONI H / November 19, 2009 8:34 PM PST

I got a Lexmark X6570 Multifunction. It prints, copies, scans, and faxes. It also has a great feature with having multiple slots for various size and types of camera memory cards so he can print or save his pictures straight from the memory card without having to transfer the pictures from the printer to the computer first, save the pics, and then print them. It has wireless ability built into it (not needed by me but great that it's already there if Derek ends up with it later on), and it's USB.

Lexmark has a 'return empty cartridge' program where after you buy five (from ANY source, including online from other sites that sell ink that goes with any of their printers), you return the empties to Lexmark for refilling and you get one free. I've purchased these refillable cartridges online from another source for less than half what you would normally pay for 'new' cartridges direct from Lexmark or from WalMart. And the refilled cartridges also qualify you for the free ones after you purchase five total....

As mentioned, ink usually winds up costing more than the printer itself, so Lexmark has made it much less expensive recently.

This printer is great and I got it on Home Shopping Network which gave me the option of spreading out the payments and having it shipped anywhere I wanted it to go...it didn't have to come to my house first and have me reship it if I wanted it for a gift, and it was less than $100 total which surprised me for a multifunction.

I've had alot of printers over the years, and some were multifunction...a Canon from years ago that was a 'roller' type scanner and lasted for years, another Canon that had a flat bed with the memory card slots (disappointed me to be honest), many regular types that were HP, Lexmark, and Epson....none have given me the complete reliability and functions that this one has given me. I'm very pleased.

Lexmark used to have a bad reputation for being expensive and unreliable....I took a chance on this one, and they've come a long way, baby. lol

TONI H

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I have always found...
by James Denison / November 20, 2009 12:27 AM PST

...a large box of crayons a great gift for a child. Wink

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
seriously though,...
by James Denison / November 20, 2009 12:36 AM PST
In reply to: I have always found...

...I price the ink/toner first, then look at what printers use that cheapest ink. It's one reason my HP printer sits in a closet, and I used Epson scanner/printer now.

Look for a printer with USB, LAN, and wireless. Your son should be able to do one of those. If not, then way past time he put a NIC or USB card into his computer.

One daughter's desktop has wireless added with a simple $15 USB fob available almost anywhere. Install each of the software, plug into USB port and ready to access wireless internet or printers.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Speakeasy forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.