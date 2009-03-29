Need help : Samsung LA46A650's sound problem

nhanktpc128,



Welcome to the forum, and thanks for posting your concerns.



Often times, in the retail stores, the space is so big and open that the speakers themselves aren't very well represented. That said, the speaker design on the 6-Series is actually located under the bezel. So they are pretty small speakers. The design was that the speakers wouldn't increase the dimensions of the bezel itself, which allows the user to have an aesthetically pleasing unit.



Many consumers also have pre-existing home theater systems, and some forum users here post that they'd rather mute the television altogether and allow the receiver to use the sound.



So to answer your question, I would expect that any similar models might have the same lack of "oomph" in the sound. Again, the slim design doesn't allow for deep cone speakers.



There are also many 2.1 (stereo, and .1 denotes sub) Home Theater systems available for a relatively low cost, and some have DVD players built in.



On that note, if you're considering any HD panel, I might suggest getting an <b>upconverting</b> DVD player. DVDs are standard definition (480), and the upconverting DVD players upscale (add picture, and thus clarity) so that the picture looks better when upconverted to 720p and 1080 resolutions. Since you're in the market anyway for one, and maybe the other, you might consider doing a whole package. Both Samsung and Sony has 2.1 DVD Home Theater All-In-One systems that will likely fit your needs.



Keep me posted.



--HDTech