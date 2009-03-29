Need help : Samsung LA46A650's sound problem

nhanktpc128,
Welcome to the forum, and thanks for posting your concerns.
Often times, in the retail stores, the space is so big and open that the speakers themselves aren't very well represented. That said, the speaker design on the 6-Series is actually located under the bezel. So they are pretty small speakers. The design was that the speakers wouldn't increase the dimensions of the bezel itself, which allows the user to have an aesthetically pleasing unit.
Many consumers also have pre-existing home theater systems, and some forum users here post that they'd rather mute the television altogether and allow the receiver to use the sound.
So to answer your question, I would expect that any similar models might have the same lack of "oomph" in the sound. Again, the slim design doesn't allow for deep cone speakers.
There are also many 2.1 (stereo, and .1 denotes sub) Home Theater systems available for a relatively low cost, and some have DVD players built in.
On that note, if you're considering any HD panel, I might suggest getting an <b>upconverting</b> DVD player. DVDs are standard definition (480), and the upconverting DVD players upscale (add picture, and thus clarity) so that the picture looks better when upconverted to 720p and 1080 resolutions. Since you're in the market anyway for one, and maybe the other, you might consider doing a whole package. Both Samsung and Sony has 2.1 DVD Home Theater All-In-One systems that will likely fit your needs.
Keep me posted.
--HDTech
I looked for a LCD tv for awhile and intended to buy a LA46A650. I went to store and checked and everything seemed ok except the sound. I dont know why but it sounds so weak almost like mute, not like a tv at all. I turned the volume to 100/100 and the sound was just like 20/100 from my old samsung seri 3 (or 4, I dont know) tv. I looked at the stats, samsung tvs all have 10Wx2 speakers.
I told a saler to open a new one for me to test it. Result was the same. I went around testing several tv, and realized almost all had that problem i.e. LA46A550, LA52A650. Strange thing : LA46A610 sounded normal, a tad louder than others.
So I want to know if this is a real problem (from that store ?) or just a common issue among samsung tvs ? Is LA46A650 a good tv after all these stats ? And if I buy this tv how can I adapt to it ? Which home audio or speaker should I add ? I am not that into HD sound and I think 2 or 3 speaker no rear is enought for my living room. And I'll buy a new Sony DVD player.
I know this is the forum of experts. Plz guide me.
Thanks in advance.