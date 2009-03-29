Samsung forum

by nhanktpc128 / March 29, 2009 1:38 PM PDT

I looked for a LCD tv for awhile and intended to buy a LA46A650. I went to store and checked and everything seemed ok except the sound. I dont know why but it sounds so weak almost like mute, not like a tv at all. I turned the volume to 100/100 and the sound was just like 20/100 from my old samsung seri 3 (or 4, I dont know) tv. I looked at the stats, samsung tvs all have 10Wx2 speakers.

I told a saler to open a new one for me to test it. Result was the same. I went around testing several tv, and realized almost all had that problem i.e. LA46A550, LA52A650. Strange thing : LA46A610 sounded normal, a tad louder than others.

So I want to know if this is a real problem (from that store ?) or just a common issue among samsung tvs ? Is LA46A650 a good tv after all these stats ? And if I buy this tv how can I adapt to it ? Which home audio or speaker should I add ? I am not that into HD sound and I think 2 or 3 speaker no rear is enought for my living room. And I'll buy a new Sony DVD player.

I know this is the forum of experts. Plz guide me.

Thanks in advance.

Need help : Samsung LA46A650's sound problem
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 29, 2009 2:00 PM PDT

nhanktpc128,

Welcome to the forum, and thanks for posting your concerns.

Often times, in the retail stores, the space is so big and open that the speakers themselves aren't very well represented. That said, the speaker design on the 6-Series is actually located under the bezel. So they are pretty small speakers. The design was that the speakers wouldn't increase the dimensions of the bezel itself, which allows the user to have an aesthetically pleasing unit.

Many consumers also have pre-existing home theater systems, and some forum users here post that they'd rather mute the television altogether and allow the receiver to use the sound.

So to answer your question, I would expect that any similar models might have the same lack of "oomph" in the sound. Again, the slim design doesn't allow for deep cone speakers.

There are also many 2.1 (stereo, and .1 denotes sub) Home Theater systems available for a relatively low cost, and some have DVD players built in.

On that note, if you're considering any HD panel, I might suggest getting an <b>upconverting</b> DVD player. DVDs are standard definition (480), and the upconverting DVD players upscale (add picture, and thus clarity) so that the picture looks better when upconverted to 720p and 1080 resolutions. Since you're in the market anyway for one, and maybe the other, you might consider doing a whole package. Both Samsung and Sony has 2.1 DVD Home Theater All-In-One systems that will likely fit your needs.

Keep me posted.

--HDTech

links plz
by nhanktpc128 / March 29, 2009 8:42 PM PDT

Thanks a lot.

Can you give me a link to the products you proposed ? I searched but they all looked the same to me.

And one more question : I once checked a Samsung dvd player with a DVD I bought in Singapore, I live in Vietnam. It could not play it and displayed something like "wrong region code". (A Sony DVD player had no problem.) So why's that ?

Sure!
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / March 30, 2009 11:09 AM PDT
In reply to: links plz

You might try checking out this Samsung product to fit your needs:
http://tinyurl.com/686qwx

(2.1, slim design, DVD upconverting)

There are other 2.1 systems out there as well. If you don't need a (or want a seperate) disc player, a good pair of 2.1 computer speakers might also be an option. Some have really robust sound, and aren't very expensive.

Region codes allow the content industry to track and limit the distribution of certain films. Release dates for one film in the U.S. might not be the same as the same film in the UK, UA, AU, or other countries.

This keeps aspiring distributors from sending copies worldwide before the release date, and other issues that a MPAA representative would probably better explain than I would.

Region 0 - there is no limit flag set. (No restriction)
Region 1 - US, Canada, US Territories
Region 2 - Western and Central Europe; Western Asia; Iran, Egypt, Japan, South Africa, Swaziland, Lesotho; United Kingdom, Turkey, French overseas territories
Region 3 - Southeast Asia; South Korea; Taiwan; Hong Kong; Macau
Region 4 - Mexico, Central and South America; Caribbean; Australia; New Zealand; Oceania;
Region 5 - Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, Africa, Central and South Asia, Mongolia, North Korea.
Region 6 - China
Region 7 - Pending, and in some cases, used only for pre-screen versions of upcoming films. (Rare)
Region 8 - International venues such as aircraft, cruise ships, etc.
Region ALL - Unrestricted

Your player may not have had restrictions on them (though I believe it is mandatory now) or those restrictions may not have been properly set. Since the restrictions are more important now than before with the advent of piracy and worldwide distribution of those works, it's a mandatory setting (and pretty strictly enforced), and manufacturers take it more seriously as a result.

Does that help explain?

--HDTech

