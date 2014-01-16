Need Help Removing keyboard On dell Vostro 2420

Most use a small flat screwdriver to remove the bezel or plastic cover that starts the laptop dissemble. I use a nail file(rear portion because its flat and strong(S.Steel) and flexible. You just need to pry it up a bit and once it starts to give at the rt. edge, follow along the edge and pry again when you come to a catch or recess where they meet. Once that cover is off, usually you're presented with the screws that hold down the kybd. which you remove. Once that's done, you slide away and up in order to remove and access cabling to completely remove. There are many YouTube videos for laptop teardown, it needn't be your Dell model as most are similar just google away. As always use deft care and use enough force to pry. It easier than you think but use good judgement when doing all this.
tada -----Willy
It Seems Fairly Easy But When I Try I Feel I'am Going To Break Something!! It Says To Just Pry Up From The Right Upper Edge After Removing A Thin Bezel But It's Really Scary! Any Tips On How To Do This? Thanks Tom. Or Any Special Tool I Might Need?