Need Help Removing keyboard On dell Vostro 2420

by tommylimo / January 16, 2014 8:48 AM PST

It Seems Fairly Easy But When I Try I Feel I'am Going To Break Something!! It Says To Just Pry Up From The Right Upper Edge After Removing A Thin Bezel But It's Really Scary! Any Tips On How To Do This? Thanks Tom. Or Any Special Tool I Might Need?

That plastic is forgiving, really
by Willy / January 16, 2014 10:24 AM PST

Most use a small flat screwdriver to remove the bezel or plastic cover that starts the laptop dissemble. I use a nail file(rear portion because its flat and strong(S.Steel) and flexible. You just need to pry it up a bit and once it starts to give at the rt. edge, follow along the edge and pry again when you come to a catch or recess where they meet. Once that cover is off, usually you're presented with the screws that hold down the kybd. which you remove. Once that's done, you slide away and up in order to remove and access cabling to completely remove. There are many YouTube videos for laptop teardown, it needn't be your Dell model as most are similar just google away. As always use deft care and use enough force to pry. It easier than you think but use good judgement when doing all this.

tada -----Willy Happy

I agree
by Jimmy Greystone / January 16, 2014 10:43 AM PST

I agree... I don't think I've worked specifically on the Vostro 2420, but I've worked on literally hundreds of Dell laptops and the first couple of times you're a bit squeamish about not wanting to break that plastic piece, but the reality is it's a lot more durable than you might think. It's also purely cosmetic, so even if it does break, it doesn't hamper the functioning of the unit in any way.

I haven't looked at the guide, but assuming it's even remotely like the hundreds of units I've worked on there's a small little notch, usually on the right side, which is just about the size of your average flat head screwdriver. That's not a coincidence. Start prying up there, when you feel the first couple of joints pop out, start pulling it up by hand. Then you probably have 2-4 screws you need to take out followed by one or two tabs on the keyboard. They'll be in between groups of keys like the F4 and F5 keys and F12 and and whatever key comes after it. They'll have little raised nubs that you can catch with your fingernails. Just pull back on those and the keyboard will start to lift up. That's the point where you have to be a little careful, because you only have so much ribbon cable and you don't want to damage the locking mechanism on the motherboard. So let the keyboard come up to like a 45-90 degree angle from it's normal position, then use your fingernail to pop up the locking bar on the motherboard and free the keyboard. Then you can remove the keyboard, slot the replacement's ribbon cable into the slot on the motherboard, lock it in place, then it should be pretty straight forward putting everything back.

Dell makes their business line of laptops quite easy to work on, unlike my old Studio 17 laptop which required quite a bit of work to replace the keyboard. It was almost easier to replace the motherboard than the keyboard.

Thanks Willy
by tommylimo / January 17, 2014 10:53 AM PST

I Kind Of Bent The Upper Right Portion Of The Keyboard Taking It Out? Hope Thats Not Going To be a Problem When reinstalling? Looking At The Pdf File On Line It's Confusing? Now I Want To replace The Hard Drive It Says Its Underneath The Palm rest Do I have To Disconnect All The Strips Power Etc In Order To Do That? Thanks Tommy.

Answer
Link, comment
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 16, 2014 9:04 AM PST
go easy
by fastrover / January 16, 2014 9:27 AM PST

i've removed a few keyboards in my time and there usually very easy to get off if you feel you need a little bit more leaverage but are worried about damaging your laptop i find using a old credit card best. once it clips out just turn over slowly so as not to put strain on ribbon connector.

