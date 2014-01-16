Need Help Removing keyboard On dell Vostro 2420

I agree... I don't think I've worked specifically on the Vostro 2420, but I've worked on literally hundreds of Dell laptops and the first couple of times you're a bit squeamish about not wanting to break that plastic piece, but the reality is it's a lot more durable than you might think. It's also purely cosmetic, so even if it does break, it doesn't hamper the functioning of the unit in any way.



I haven't looked at the guide, but assuming it's even remotely like the hundreds of units I've worked on there's a small little notch, usually on the right side, which is just about the size of your average flat head screwdriver. That's not a coincidence. Start prying up there, when you feel the first couple of joints pop out, start pulling it up by hand. Then you probably have 2-4 screws you need to take out followed by one or two tabs on the keyboard. They'll be in between groups of keys like the F4 and F5 keys and F12 and and whatever key comes after it. They'll have little raised nubs that you can catch with your fingernails. Just pull back on those and the keyboard will start to lift up. That's the point where you have to be a little careful, because you only have so much ribbon cable and you don't want to damage the locking mechanism on the motherboard. So let the keyboard come up to like a 45-90 degree angle from it's normal position, then use your fingernail to pop up the locking bar on the motherboard and free the keyboard. Then you can remove the keyboard, slot the replacement's ribbon cable into the slot on the motherboard, lock it in place, then it should be pretty straight forward putting everything back.



Dell makes their business line of laptops quite easy to work on, unlike my old Studio 17 laptop which required quite a bit of work to replace the keyboard. It was almost easier to replace the motherboard than the keyboard.