Need help regarding the selection of audio cables...

MONSTER CABLEs!!!
Consider PHILIPS for one. Available @ WALMART
There's another source I can't think off-hand, supposed to be very good.
Riverledge.
I'm setting up a new home theater system.
http://www.bestbuy.com/site/olspage.jsp?skuId=8274574&type=product&id=1171057791987
is the TV
is the reciever.
I'm using a PS3 for movies, and a comcast box for HD. I'm a little bit confused but here's what I have got from searching on this forum:
1.) I want to run fiber optic cable (due to simplicity) for the audio to the reciever both from the Comcast box, and PS3.
2.) I want to use 1.3 HDMI directly to the TV from the PS3 for video
3.) I want to use component from the comcast box due to the fact I can seperate the digital and analog signals going into the TV to have high wuality pictures for both.
Is everthing i'm thinking correct?