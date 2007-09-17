Need help regarding the selection of audio cables...

TVs & Home Theaters forum

by djj5002 / September 17, 2007 3:30 AM PDT

I'm setting up a new home theater system.

http://www.bestbuy.com/site/olspage.jsp?skuId=8274574&type=product&id=1171057791987

is the TV

is the reciever.

I'm using a PS3 for movies, and a comcast box for HD. I'm a little bit confused but here's what I have got from searching on this forum:

1.) I want to run fiber optic cable (due to simplicity) for the audio to the reciever both from the Comcast box, and PS3.

2.) I want to use 1.3 HDMI directly to the TV from the PS3 for video

3.) I want to use component from the comcast box due to the fact I can seperate the digital and analog signals going into the TV to have high wuality pictures for both.


Is everthing i'm thinking correct?

JUST DON'T WASTE PRECIOUS MONEY ON...........
by Riverledge / September 17, 2007 12:38 PM PDT

MONSTER CABLEs!!!

Consider PHILIPS for one. Available @ WALMART

There's another source I can't think off-hand, supposed to be very good.

Riverledge.

YES, MONOPRICE...........
by Riverledge / September 18, 2007 11:27 AM PDT

Just couldn't think of their name.

Thanks,

Riverledge.

Getting forgetful more frequently these days, River?
by NM_Bill / September 18, 2007 12:07 PM PDT

You're still too young for geezerdom. Perhaps it's Anheiser's Disease, which comes from drinking too much Bud.

Seriously, gads, don't I know the feeling.

Bill

sure sounds good except
by jostenmeat / September 18, 2007 2:06 AM PDT

maybe not #3. Don't understand. The digital will be fine by itself, or should be. Now, if you don't have a digital video output, thats another story. Try monoprice.

