Need help picking a player...

I'm what you might call a transforming audiophile. I have a huge library of music, and I have recently been exchanging my low-quality MP3's for better quality MP3's or even FLAC files if available. I have a Zune HD 32 GB at the moment, which can't hold my 41 GB and growing music library. The Zune also can't play FLAC. I like the Zune, however, for it's great UI and small size + weight. The reason I have not gone out to buy a Zune HD 64 GB (which I would own by now if it was released earlier) is because, being a previous owner of a Cowon D2, the sound quality of the Zune HD (which is considered quite good) isn't as good as I would like it to be.

*Note: flash is a must since hdd players are way too slow / inefficient.



I am looking for a music player that has 64 GB+ capacity and preferably a SD or mSD slot for additional space. My Cowon D2, which had superb sound quality and battery life is hard to match, but it is obviously handicapped with limited space (The D2+ can get 16 GB + up to 20 GB SDHC). The iPod Touch is a no-no (I don't care for video or apps) due to it's forgettable sound quality--and yes I have used one, my sister owns one. One promising player is the Zen X-Fi2 64 GB + mSD slot, but I have do not now how the sound quality is on this particular device (older Creative players are said to have superb quality).



Also, with this incoming SDXC technology and new iPod Touchs (which are always followed by new players from MS, Cowon, etc), is it better to wait a few months before getting a new player?



If anyone knows any MP3 player that meets my criteria, or knows anything on the Creative X-fi2 please let me know. And if anyone thinks it's best to wait or has info on upcoming players any info would be great.



Thanks