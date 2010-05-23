Need help picking a player...

Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

by BJBubbaJones / May 23, 2010 4:51 AM PDT

I'm what you might call a transforming audiophile. I have a huge library of music, and I have recently been exchanging my low-quality MP3's for better quality MP3's or even FLAC files if available. I have a Zune HD 32 GB at the moment, which can't hold my 41 GB and growing music library. The Zune also can't play FLAC. I like the Zune, however, for it's great UI and small size + weight. The reason I have not gone out to buy a Zune HD 64 GB (which I would own by now if it was released earlier) is because, being a previous owner of a Cowon D2, the sound quality of the Zune HD (which is considered quite good) isn't as good as I would like it to be.
*Note: flash is a must since hdd players are way too slow / inefficient.

I am looking for a music player that has 64 GB+ capacity and preferably a SD or mSD slot for additional space. My Cowon D2, which had superb sound quality and battery life is hard to match, but it is obviously handicapped with limited space (The D2+ can get 16 GB + up to 20 GB SDHC). The iPod Touch is a no-no (I don't care for video or apps) due to it's forgettable sound quality--and yes I have used one, my sister owns one. One promising player is the Zen X-Fi2 64 GB + mSD slot, but I have do not now how the sound quality is on this particular device (older Creative players are said to have superb quality).

Also, with this incoming SDXC technology and new iPod Touchs (which are always followed by new players from MS, Cowon, etc), is it better to wait a few months before getting a new player?

If anyone knows any MP3 player that meets my criteria, or knows anything on the Creative X-fi2 please let me know. And if anyone thinks it's best to wait or has info on upcoming players any info would be great.

Thanks

7 total posts
Just a thought.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 23, 2010 10:30 PM PDT

Why would I need all 41GB? A little math shows it could be years of play back time so why can't I manage the content on the PC and only put on what I want to play with for this year?

True
by BJBubbaJones / May 24, 2010 1:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Just a thought.

True. That's what I've been doing now on my Zune hd, and I guess it's the whole rearranging (delete this to make room for this) that bothers me, especially when I shouldn't have to. And I tend to listen to whole albums at a time. So if I'm in the mood for artist A on the bus I'll play his whole album even though I might only get through 5 songs, but if I was on a plane I might get through the whole album.

Let's think it over again.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 24, 2010 3:07 AM PDT
In reply to: True

Why not 2 Zunes? Could that be the cheap exit?

I suppose
by BJBubbaJones / May 24, 2010 3:14 AM PDT

I suppose most pants have two pockets... but I'm looking for something with a little better sq than a Zune. Plus my Blackberry needs to go somewhere.

You don't want to know.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 24, 2010 3:29 AM PDT
In reply to: I suppose
Here's one reason for massive quantities of GBs
by make_or_break / May 28, 2010 11:45 PM PDT
In reply to: Just a thought.

SQ. Higher bitrate content up to and including lossless material eats up storage quickly, especially for those of us who listen to a wide range of music across multiple genres. Granted it may take a week or so, but it was rather surprising how often I re-encounter songs when I was using my 80GB 5.5G iPod as a media server for lossless content just in the car (using random/shuffle play). If a person is after better sound quality, one of the first places to look for it is in the content itself.

