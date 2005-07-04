Need help picking a mp3 player! I am confused:-(

I have been doing a little surfing and I have ended up a little confused. So a little help would be appreciated.
The Ipod 20gb seems nice but the software seems to stink. (I can't even get Itunes up and running on my pc). The Creative Zen 20GB touch seems better put I have read different thinks about how durable it is. I have also looked at the Rio Carbon 20GB but it's durability seems very bad.
So could someone who a tried at least one of these please reply? Or recommend me another MP3 player with at least 8/10GB of space.
Thanks
