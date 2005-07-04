Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

Need help picking a mp3 player! I am confused:-(

by Kannan7 / July 4, 2005 1:24 AM PDT

I have been doing a little surfing and I have ended up a little confused. So a little help would be appreciated.

The Ipod 20gb seems nice but the software seems to stink. (I can't even get Itunes up and running on my pc). The Creative Zen 20GB touch seems better put I have read different thinks about how durable it is. I have also looked at the Rio Carbon 20GB but it's durability seems very bad.

So could someone who a tried at least one of these please reply? Or recommend me another MP3 player with at least 8/10GB of space.

Thanks

(NT) (NT) Any Help???
by Kannan7 / July 4, 2005 9:03 AM PDT
Cowon iAudio X5L
by l2ULEJJ / July 4, 2005 4:25 PM PDT

check it out

either
by angryfirelord / July 5, 2005 2:53 AM PDT

Go with the Zen Touch or the iAudio which was posted.

HD5
by equazcion / July 28, 2005 1:22 AM PDT

Get the HD5 Happy

It depends
by contactjj / July 30, 2005 4:12 PM PDT

As a high quality player, Sony NW-HD5 or iAudio X5 will do. Both are top rated in term of audio quality. Both are built with high quality metal cases. Long battery life is a big plus (35 to 40 hrs).

If subscription is a must have, I suggest you decide which service you need first. Of course, your DAP selection can be limited.

Sony's subscription is proprietary like Apple. I have heard many complains on Sony's software for file transfer/conversion.

iAudio does not support any subscription at this moment but there is rumor a new firmware update is in work. iAudio does not need any software if the pieces are already in one of supported format: MP3, WMA, FLAC, Ogg or wave. All standard based.

I don't use subscription so I have iAudio X5. It also doubles as a mobile storage for my photo trip using its USB Host feature. I also like Sony HD5 very much.

