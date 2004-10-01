Check the user reviews of the 2004 version. I wouldn't count on much reversal in 2005, but do call them to get support since they deserve the feedback.
If you need more stability, try Zone Alarm.
Bob
I'm running Win XP. I had Norton Antivirus 2003 and Norton Personal Firewall 2003 installed on my computer when I bought it. My Firewall sub ran out today, so I went online to renew it, and upgraded to Norton Personal Firewall 2005. Now, the both Norton programs shut down on me unexpectedly, with only a message that they had a problem and need to close. I can't start them again. After they shut off, I am unable to restart my computer unless I cut the power. I hit "shut down" and "restart" and nothing happens. Is there some kind of a compatability problem between the two different programs? Why won't my computer shut down? Any help will be appreciated.
Thanks!!
Laura