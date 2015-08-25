For example https://www.google.com/#q=cnet+4k is not encouraging. Curved is up to you if that works or not.
I see a 75 and a 65 inch. I think you should pic the size you want.
Hello. Hoping the experts on here could weigh in as our original Sharp TV is being replaced under warranty through a store due to a black line on the screen that isnt worth fixing. We have been offered 2 different Samsung TVs as a replacement but we are not sure if they are the best 'equivalent' for the Sharp LC-70LE857U since it was a higher end model 2 years ago. Anyways if anyone can weigh in which TV they would pick or which model available now that would be more equivalent we would very much appreciate it!
our choices are the Samsung UN75J6300 or UN65JU6700
Are curved TVs just going to be a fad? And for next few years would be notice a difference if not 4K? I'm guessing anything newer should be better than what we had but it doesn't seem like they are offering even a mid model? Thanks!!!