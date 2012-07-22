There seems to be many "PDF convert to Excel" options available and if you Google that you may find something suitable. I've never used any so I can't say.
But PDF files are conversions from other file formats so they can be transported around the internet and viewed in a recognised format. It isn't normally a format that we can do work off.
What I mean is, we still have the raw data, and we work with that. So, in your case do you have the original work that was converted to PDF? If so, and if it is in Excel format, it is much easier to work with that.
Mark
I have several pdf files that I need to extract data from. I need to be able to pull certain pieces of data by employee to an excel file that would have one line for each employee. The pdf files have information by employee; but the information is listed on several different rows. What is the best or easiest way to convert this file to excel so that I can easily extract just the data needed to one line per employee? The pdf converter software available is massive and I am overwhelmed and running out of time.
Thanks for any insight anyone can offier.