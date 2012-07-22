There seems to be many "PDF convert to Excel" options available and if you Google that you may find something suitable. I've never used any so I can't say.

But PDF files are conversions from other file formats so they can be transported around the internet and viewed in a recognised format. It isn't normally a format that we can do work off.

What I mean is, we still have the raw data, and we work with that. So, in your case do you have the original work that was converted to PDF? If so, and if it is in Excel format, it is much easier to work with that.

