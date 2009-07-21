Need help compressing massive DVD (vob) folder for backup

It doesn't matter what the quality of the converted/compressed file will be b/c I will continue to watch the movies files in their original state (vob).
HI, I have a hdd with about 700gb of DVD (vob)files (about 400 movies) that I want to compress in order to create a backup. I'm running vista and have found a load of DVD rippers but I really don't want to have to do this one folder at a time. If anyone has suggestions for a way for me to do this, I would appreciate it. The primary reason I am wanting to backup the folders is that I have a lot of time and money invested and I would like to have peace of mind knowing I have a backup if my drive were to die on me. Thanks.