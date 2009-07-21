Audio & Video Software forum

Need help compressing massive DVD (vob) folder for backup

by jbmcgee / July 21, 2009 2:19 AM PDT

HI, I have a hdd with about 700gb of DVD (vob)files (about 400 movies) that I want to compress in order to create a backup. I'm running vista and have found a load of DVD rippers but I really don't want to have to do this one folder at a time. If anyone has suggestions for a way for me to do this, I would appreciate it. The primary reason I am wanting to backup the folders is that I have a lot of time and money invested and I would like to have peace of mind knowing I have a backup if my drive were to die on me. Thanks.

Also...
by jbmcgee / July 21, 2009 2:23 AM PDT

It doesn't matter what the quality of the converted/compressed file will be b/c I will continue to watch the movies files in their original state (vob).

Compress to one file? Won't happen.
by Coryphaeus / July 21, 2009 10:30 AM PDT

You might try zipping them to a size that will fit on one DVD. Pick and choose as you run the compression to fit. Next up is a Blu-ray disk which might get you to 25 Meg.

You're talking about almost a Terabyte onto backup media. Optical disks will hold only so much.

Buy a one T-byte external drive and copy.

Thanks for the reply
by jbmcgee / July 21, 2009 11:22 AM PDT

Actually, I don't want to back up to a disc. I was just going to back them up on my pc's os hdd. I did think about zipping but I don't know a lot about it. I'll do some research, I really don't want to have to convert to avi one by one. Thanks. Could I use Win Rar for this?

Could I use Win Rar for this?
by Coryphaeus / July 21, 2009 12:20 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks for the reply

Yup. But it's just another form of zipping. Zipping by another name.

Backing up to a hard drive is temporary storage. HDs fail.

There's just no way to compress/zip that much data, especially videos, without a lot of time and media. You might look into tape backup. But it involves more hardware. Are these videos worth that much?

I have a lot of videos stored on my NAS. But not one of them can't be replaced via the internet. If I had a ton of family movies, I'd burn them to DVD-R for safe keeping. The rest would just be put on another drive.

Wayne

Wayne
Daylight Savings Time - "Only white man would believe you could cut off top of blanket, sew it to bottom of blanket, and have longer blanket."

