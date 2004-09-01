NEED HELP/ADVICE

Hi Jodi,
Have you tried running Ad-aware SE? Give it a run to see if it'll find any hijacker/spyware.
Using Ad-Aware SE to remove Spyware & Hijackers from Your Computer
If the hijacker/spyware is still there after using Ad-aware, download HijackThis from any download locations below:
http://www.spywareinfo.com/~merijn/files/HijackThis.exe
http://www.spywareinfo.com/~merijn/files/hijackthis.zip
http://www.allsecpros.com/download/HijackThis.zip
http://www.zerosrealm.com/downloads/hjt.zip
http://www.downloads.subratam.org/hijackthis.zip
Where to put and how to use HijackThis:
It is important that you will run HijackThis.exe in its own folder so the backup files that HijackThis file will create will not be accidentally deleted.
Open 'My Computer', then double-click to open C:\ (or the drive letter that your Windows is installed)
In the menu bar, click File-->New-->Folder.
That will create a folder named New Folder, which you can rename to "HJT" or "HijackThis". Now you have C:\HJT\ or C:\HijackThis\ folder. Put your HijackThis.exe there, and double click to run it.
Click 'Scan' button. Click 'Save log' button. Save the 'hijackthis.log' in your desktop. Copy and paste the content of 'hijackthis.log' and post it any forums listed in http://www.a-sap.org/ that offer HijackThis analysis.
Today while surfing the internet two extra IE browser windows popped up, one read welcome, the other about blank. I knew about blank was a bad thing so I shut down, restarted ran spybot s&d, anti vir9x, panda online scan, and trend micro's house call-sll empty handed. I searched the web for an outside opinion and ran a scan that found something that may have said bagle (32?), and gave a location of HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\software\microsoft\windows\current version or something like that, the tool wouldn't remove it unless I coughed up $30, and I didn't so I need info on how/where to investigate further, and fix problem. THANKING YOU IN ADVANCE! I run windows 98 second edition...please note: I tried to locate the about blank discussion in the security archive and to no avail?!?