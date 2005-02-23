My external hard drive (Freecom Classic 160 gig) isnt being read on my laptop when I plug it in the USB port, it sorta just blinks makes noise and the green power LED keeps going on and off (I think that's the major problem). I have a lot of important files on there and would like to save it, I also don't want to fork out more cash for a new hard drive (160 gig ones are expensive), I heard you can just move the harddrive to a new enclosure, is that true?
