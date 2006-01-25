Cameras forum

by kakes1 / January 25, 2006 12:25 PM PST

hi all
i currently own a fuji s3000
its time to update cuz my wife and 3 year old son
dropped it on the sidewalk on his first day @ school
this is my second fuji camera. and iv been pleased and would like to stick with this brand is there any unit you all would recommend

Fujifilm Cameras
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / January 25, 2006 11:34 PM PST
In reply to: need help!
thanx for the response
by kakes1 / January 26, 2006 12:25 PM PST
In reply to: Fujifilm Cameras

thank you so much !
i dont mean to be a bother, but is there another model up from that? or should i stick with it. and i didnt see a price on that link? we take alot of pics so it will get its use so if you dont mind any responce is greatly appreciated

Fujifilm "S" series
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / January 27, 2006 12:14 AM PST
In reply to: thanx for the response

There is one model above the S5200.

The S9000:

It has 9 megapixels, a wider angle lens (28mm), brighter flash, twist & turn LCD, and a hotshoe.

http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/compare_post.asp?method=sidebyside&cameras=fuji_finepixs5200z%2Cfuji_finepixs9000z&show=all
Both cameras use the new 5th generation Fujifilm low noise sensors, which allows ISO settings as high as 1600. This permits better performance in low light.

And they both have the very useful shutter priority, aperture priority, and manual modes.

Some current store prices are shown in yellow near the top of each column.

You can see an in-depth review of the S9000, by clicking on the green link at the top of the S9000 column.

