need help!

The Fujifilm "S" Series of cameras have progressed quite a bit since you bought your camera.
Fujifilm has gotten away from the 6X optical lens and now has a 10X optical lens for the "S" series.
The closest camera to what you had is the S5200.
It has a lot more features and the 10X lens.
Here is a look at the specifications of the S3000 and the S5200:
http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/compare_post.asp?method=sidebyside&cameras=fuji_finepixs3000%2Cfuji_finepixs5200z&show=all
hi all
i currently own a fuji s3000
its time to update cuz my wife and 3 year old son
dropped it on the sidewalk on his first day @ school
this is my second fuji camera. and iv been pleased and would like to stick with this brand is there any unit you all would recommend