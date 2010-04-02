"2. I have 2 programs that will make my flash drive bootable (since it won't normally show up on my machine). These are :
unetbootin
Universal USB Installer"
This is never needed. Today's modern distros boot from CD and offer to install to USB so you don't have to touch your hard disk or use unetbootin or such tools.
Maybe there is more to this story but as given you are working too hard. Just try the dozen Linux bootable LIVE CDs and see which you like. Then use their supplied menus to install to your USB drive.
Bob
I have Vista Home Premium, 32-bit if this helps.
I have 2 questions :
1. I tried Puppy Linux but had cursor problems when back on Vista so I had to dump that one. (BTW, If anyone happens to have a fix for this cursor bit, let me know so I can use Puppy again, if that's possible).
Both of the above programs can install an .iso onto the flash drive and make the drive bootable so I can boot Linux and run it, so all I need is a distro which I can install and run off the flash drive and be able to save any files on Linux I get. What I'm asking for is : Please list any distros other than Puppy which I can do this with, and include the version number so I can obtain the right one.
If anyone can answer either of the 2 questions above, I'd be greatful.
Thanks for any help given.