It's a two phase process. Get a router. Whether you have one or several PCs, the router has a firewall. Next, get ZoneAlarm free firewall.

The hardware firewall in the router is the first defence, the software firewall is the second defence. And ZoneAlarm will block outgoing attempts.

I have a D-link setup - cable modem, router, three wired PCs and one wireless laptop. All running ZoneAlarm. I have had zero intrusions.

