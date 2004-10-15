Sorry if this is the wrong category (not sure which one to post this to...)

I have a Dell 700MHz with Win98, and a cable internet connection. I'm looking to get a (new) firewall. I had Norton Internet Security (2003), which expired beginning of Sept.(my computer is currently disconnected from the internet). I haven't upgraded to a newer version, because I've been told a hardware firewall offers better protection, and the wireless Linksys WRT-54GS router was suggested to me. I'm concerned about wireless, because I heard that hackers can sometimes break into your computer. Another suggestion, for a non-wireless router, was the Linksys BEFCMU10. I don't even know if a router is right for me, since I'm not planning on setting up a network. It'll just be the one computer connected to it. I'm just looking for a good firewall.



Unfortunately, I really don't know much about this, so I'm not sure what to do. I'm looking for advice on what to do (software vs hardware, wireless vs non-wireless, WRT-54GS vs ???).



Or should I just stick with upgrading to NIS 2005??



Thanks very much for any advice/info.