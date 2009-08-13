Need External Storage Advice Please!

I've scanned in almost 7,000 of historical family photos this summer, and I'd like to share them with my family/siblings. What is the best way to make several copies of this family "archive" to present as gifts?
I'd like to give each person their own set of images on some kind of external device they can connect to their computer to access/upload the pictures. I'd like recommendations on the best type of (portable?) external memory/hard drive/storage because I don't know where to look, what to look for, or the right (computer) language to find what I need. (I'm NOT interested in online photo storage.)
Since I have such a large volume of images, cd's wouldn't be practical. Any suggestions for any external device that could hold heavy volume of pictures and is trustworthy of longterm preservation....and still user friendly? Since it's our family history in pictures, I'm willing to invest some money in highest quality/reliability.
THANK YOU! I appreciate all recommendations!
CK.
