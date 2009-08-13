Storage forum

by cndk / August 13, 2009 10:25 AM PDT

I've scanned in almost 7,000 of historical family photos this summer, and I'd like to share them with my family/siblings. What is the best way to make several copies of this family "archive" to present as gifts?

I'd like to give each person their own set of images on some kind of external device they can connect to their computer to access/upload the pictures. I'd like recommendations on the best type of (portable?) external memory/hard drive/storage because I don't know where to look, what to look for, or the right (computer) language to find what I need. (I'm NOT interested in online photo storage.)

Since I have such a large volume of images, cd's wouldn't be practical. Any suggestions for any external device that could hold heavy volume of pictures and is trustworthy of longterm preservation....and still user friendly? Since it's our family history in pictures, I'm willing to invest some money in highest quality/reliability.

THANK YOU! I appreciate all recommendations!
CK.

(NT) What about DVDs...4.7GB or Dual layer DVDs ...8.5GB ?
by VAPCMD / August 13, 2009 11:58 AM PDT
Storage
by Phil Crase / August 14, 2009 2:19 AM PDT

DVD/DL sounds like the way to go for that large a project.

Need External Storage Advice Please!
by cndk / August 14, 2009 3:03 AM PDT

Thank you both for your suggestions! I really appreciate the advice.

And if I'm understanding correctly, you recommend I burn the images onto a DVD rather than copy them onto an external hard drive or other external memory storage device?

Will one DVD or DL DVD hold all 7000 images, long term, easily accessible?

When I go to look for a DVD or DL DVD, where should I go and what should I look for as far as highest quality and user friendly?

PS. I have a MAC if that makes a difference; I'll be copying the images from iPhoto

THANK YOU SO MUCH. I'm learning about all this from a very basic, elementary level and I really appreciate your guidance.

CK

A DVD is the way to go... Single or dual layer
by jainbhawna12 / August 23, 2009 10:03 AM PDT

I'm not sure if a DVD can hold all of the pics, though it certainly is a good way to go. A single layer DVD holds 4.7 GB, a dual-layer holds 8.5GB. I'm guessing that your pics take up ~30 GB (estimated based on 4.5MB/pic). For single layer that means 6 or 7 DVDs, for dual layer that means 3 or 4 DVDs. And since DVDs are small, that's not much (physical) space.

You should be able to burn the photos from iPhoto. Select some photos and burn them to several DVDs. Do so until all photos are on DVDs. Then put 1 DVD from each pile into a set for someone.

