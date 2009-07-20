Laptops forum

Need Expert --- Which would you buy, preowned Acer or Asus ?

by cherireinke / July 20, 2009 2:54 AM PDT

I am considering two, preowned netbooks:

Acer Aspire One, 1.6 GHz, 8.9", 1 GB RAM, 120 G Hardrive
or the Asus EEE pc 900a netbook with an 8.9 inch with 4gb Hardrive

Main question...there is a big difference between a 120 hard drive and 4 gb.

Also it seems that one has a ssd drive instead of a hard drive. Advantages/disadvantages?

what will it be used for?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 20, 2009 3:03 AM PDT

I own the 160GB model of the Acer and frankly I'm beginning to see folk think these are laptop replacements. It won't be long till someone files a carpal tunnel lawsuit or similar.

"Hey boss, I saved big bucks and set up the staff on Netbooks!"

Since your main question was about the hard drive
by Steven Haninger / July 20, 2009 3:39 AM PDT

just consider that a 4 gig solid state drive, though it might be a little faster and energy efficient, isn't going to hold much data beyond the OS if you run Windows. If the HD was the only consideration, I'd go with the 120 gb unit in a heartbeat The other hardware on the two products will be fairly comparable. Price would be a determining factor. I'd definitely want to pay less for the one with the smaller drive.

since I assume you're a newbie
by Forked_Tongue / July 25, 2009 6:45 AM PDT

Get the Acer, the Asus has a high return rate on the 900A and complaints on the Asus eee forums which can really only be fixed by Linux geeks or someone willing to invest time to fix it. I own the 900A myself but because I fit in the geek category and knew I was going to change the 4GB SSD hard drive (btw it's a POS, the first linux update will either crash the comp or get errors) to larger SSD drive (which is what I did, to 16GB for about $50). Asus is great if you like to mod it but Acer is the better buy if you don't and they cost the same.

