Need Code for Pop Up Video Windows

January 24, 2009

I'm working on this page:
<a href="www.empanadascafe.com/reviews.html">www.empanadascafe.com/reviews.html</a>

I have added a DreamWeaver behavior to the links in the main part of the body to open a new, resized browser window with the corresponding video. The problem is that when mousing over these behaviors, they do not look like links and I wonder if they would even be clicked on.

How can I get button and text links to the videos, that have the properties of a regular link?

I have tried the frameless popup JavaScript code below, but it seems that I can only use it for one video and not different script for all 4 videos I need to link to.

Any suggestions?


<!-- THREE STEPS TO INSTALL FRAMELESS POPUP:

1. Copy the coding into the HEAD of your HTML document
2. Add the onLoad event handler into the BODY tag of your Popup HTML document
3. Put the last coding into the BODY of your HTML document -->

<!-- STEP ONE: Paste this code into the HEAD of your HTML document -->

<HEAD>

<SCRIPT LANGUAGE="JavaScript">
<!-- Original: CodeLifter.com (support@codelifter.com) -->
<!-- Web Site: http://www.codelifter.com -->

<!-- This script and many more are available free online at -->
<!-- The JavaScript Source!! http://javascript.internet.com -->

<!-- Begin
var windowW=214 // wide
var windowH=398 // high
var windowX = 260 // from left
var windowY = 100 // from top
var urlPop = "yourpage.html"
var title = "This Is A Frameless Popup Window"
// set this to true if the popup should close
// upon leaving the launching page; else, false
var autoclose = true
// do not edit below this line
s = "width="+windowW+",height="+windowH;
var beIE = document.all?true:false
function openFrameless() {
if (beIE) {
NFW = window.open("","popFrameless","fullscreen,"+s);
NFW.blur();
window.focus();
NFW.resizeTo(windowW,windowH);
NFW.moveTo(windowX,windowY);
var frameString=""+
"<html>"+
"<head>"+
"<title>"+title+"</title>"+
"</head>"+
"<frameset rows='*,0' framespacing=0 border=0 frameborder=0>"+
"<frame name='top' src='"+urlPop+"' scrolling=auto>"+
"<frame name='bottom' src='about:blank' scrolling='no'>"+
"</frameset>"+
"</html>";
NFW.document.open();
NFW.document.write(frameString);
NFW.document.close();
}
else {
NFW = window.open(urlPop,"popFrameless","scrollbars,"+s);
NFW.blur();
window.focus();
NFW.resizeTo(windowW,windowH);
NFW.moveTo(windowX,windowY);
}
NFW.focus();
if (autoclose) {
window.onunload = function(){NFW.close();}
}
}
// End -->
</script>

</HEAD>

<!-- STEP TWO: Insert the onLoad event handler into your BODY tag of your Popup HTML document -->

<BODY onLoad="top.window.focus()">

<!-- STEP THREE: Copy this code into the BODY of your HTML document -->

<a href="javascript:openFrameless()">Click Here</a>

<p><center>
<font face="arial, helvetica" size"-2">Free JavaScripts provided<br>
by <a href="http://javascriptsource.com">The JavaScript Source</a></font>
</center><p>

<!-- Script Size: 2.24 KB -->

Need Code for Pop Up Video Windows
