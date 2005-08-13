Need Camcorder to Tape Golf Swing

Camcorders forum

by currandp / August 13, 2005 10:47 PM PDT

I am novice/first time purchaser in the Camcoder world.....I would like to purchase a model which would be used to tape my golf swing. The camcorder needs to have the ability to clearly see the club shaft/head when played back at slow speeds with special software.

I would prefer to purchase a mini-dvd type camcorder, to avoid the hassle of transferring the video over to a dvd. However, I have been told that this type of camcorder can not record high speed moving objects clearly (such as a swinging golf club). Is this true? And what ''spec'' should I be looking for when reviewing different models? Help is appreciated/needed.

For what you see in the stores... all the same. Here's why
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 14, 2005 12:11 AM PDT

All of them record at 29.97 frames per second (NTSC) and that's about all you get. However in the case of golf, this has long been good enough since you are outdoors with a stellar light source.

Try it.

Bob

60 fps
by tom_2727 / October 9, 2005 8:10 AM PDT

The new Canons in the SD (SD200, SD300, etc) series have a special 60 fps (320x240 up to 1 min) video mode which is better for this kind of stuff. Put it on your computer, and you can look your swing frame by frame.

I haven't actually tried one, but I've been considering it. SD200's are going for $200 on ebay. Also nice for still photos, and very compact.

http://www.imaging-resource.com/PRODS/SD200/SD2A.HTM

I have been looking for something faster than 60 fps, but I have found nothing so far.

