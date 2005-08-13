Need Camcorder to Tape Golf Swing

All of them record at 29.97 frames per second (NTSC) and that's about all you get. However in the case of golf, this has long been good enough since you are outdoors with a stellar light source.
Try it.
Bob
I am novice/first time purchaser in the Camcoder world.....I would like to purchase a model which would be used to tape my golf swing. The camcorder needs to have the ability to clearly see the club shaft/head when played back at slow speeds with special software.
I would prefer to purchase a mini-dvd type camcorder, to avoid the hassle of transferring the video over to a dvd. However, I have been told that this type of camcorder can not record high speed moving objects clearly (such as a swinging golf club). Is this true? And what ''spec'' should I be looking for when reviewing different models? Help is appreciated/needed.