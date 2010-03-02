Need an idea of what wattage range I need for a power supply

You haven't fixed it. The likelihood is that after cooling and the PSU as well, the bad/weak component was able to restart again. The problem will come back sooner or later. Which is why a cooling setup is desired to include "air flow" through out the system. The damage has already been done, so I suspect you'll get your system won't boot again scenario. So, check that air flow as best you can, visit "modding websites" for clues, cures, hints, tips, etc..Heat causes all sorts of issues and understand when the system gets hot, the PSU stable level of power is reduced. If it hits a critical level that you need to run at, then it shuts down or reboots again and again or worse, it burns. Better PSU do well but again, if not cooled they tend to fail later rather than sooner if a decent brand. So take that into consideration. You know what PSU you nowq have get a higher rated one and a brand name. look into dual fan PSU setup, they seem to work better.
