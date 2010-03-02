PC Hardware forum

Need an idea of what wattage range I need for a power supply

by poehitman / March 2, 2010 9:20 AM PST

My power supply on my computer apparently failed today. It's a 630 Watt Lite-on power supply. I'm trying to get an idea of what wattage range the replacement needs to be. Let me know what info you guys needs and I'll provide it.

You could list your system components or try
by VAPCMD / March 2, 2010 9:39 AM PST
http://extreme.outervision.com/psucalculatorlite.jsp

Once you get an approx PSU range add 500-100 watts as headroom/room to grow... then take a look over a Newegg.com. They've got lots of products, with specs, buyer reviews, etc., good prices

My recommendations include Seasonic, Corsair, PCPower&Cooling, etc.,

Let us know how it turns out.

VAPCMD
Antec TP-750
by edvvt / March 9, 2010 4:00 PM PST

Antec TP-750 pass 80PLUS Bronze Certified.

Link:
centralcomputers.com/commerce/catalog/product.jsp?product_id=70620

Fixed (I hope)
by poehitman / March 9, 2010 5:27 PM PST
In reply to: Antec TP-750

I managed to get my computer up and running again. This happened once before. I have no idea what I did though. The only thing significant that I did was to take off the CPU heat sink and fan and clean off some dust caked on top of the heat sink which the fan was mounted on. I thought that it may have overheated, but the computer was off for hours and I tried to turn it on again when I opened it up. When I took the heat sink off, it wasn't even warm.

So I have no clue how I fixed it, but I did (at least temporarily).

Lucky for now, but later...
by Willy / March 9, 2010 10:45 PM PST
In reply to: Fixed (I hope)

You haven't fixed it. The likelihood is that after cooling and the PSU as well, the bad/weak component was able to restart again. The problem will come back sooner or later. Which is why a cooling setup is desired to include "air flow" through out the system. The damage has already been done, so I suspect you'll get your system won't boot again scenario. So, check that air flow as best you can, visit "modding websites" for clues, cures, hints, tips, etc..Heat causes all sorts of issues and understand when the system gets hot, the PSU stable level of power is reduced. If it hits a critical level that you need to run at, then it shuts down or reboots again and again or worse, it burns. Better PSU do well but again, if not cooled they tend to fail later rather than sooner if a decent brand. So take that into consideration. You know what PSU you nowq have get a higher rated one and a brand name. look into dual fan PSU setup, they seem to work better.

tada -----Willy Happy

Reply
by poehitman / March 10, 2010 1:03 AM PST

Strangely, dust wasn't very prevalent in the computer. Only around the CPU heatsink. The PSU wasn't very dusty. This is a Gateway computer I bought new. It has a built in vent in the side of the computer to aid cooling. The computer is fairly new (less than 2 years old, bought in late 2008). The only two things I've changed out was the graphics card (got a great deal on one with more RAM on it and dual DVI outputs), and the DVD burner began acting up so I replaced it with a slightly improved model. Now I would think that manufactures would leave a decent buffer zone for the power requirements in case people added components. I did the calculator and it showed that I was only using about half of the available 630 watts of the current power supply.

