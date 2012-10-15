Need advice on what TV to buy

I accidently submitted the post. Anyway, what I wanted to say, please move this to the correct forum, as I was quite unsure where it should be posted. Also, if you can't get advices on CNET forums, please give me a forum where I can ask for advices regarding TVs.
Today I went to the electronic stores to buy a new TV. I wanted to get a Samsung TV, but after today, I don't even know what TV model to buy!
First store recommended me an LG TV, second store a Samsung, the last one a Panasonic.
I need some help on what is best regarding picture quality, features, engine etc.
These are the models I had a look on:
LG 55" LED/FULL HD/800 MCI/T2C. Modelname: 55LM760T.
PANASONIC 55" LED/FULL HD/1600Hz/T2. Modelname: TXL55DT50Y.
SAMSUNG 55" LED/ FULL HD/800 Hz/T2. Modelname: UE55ES7005.
These three has pretty much the same features. The only thing additionally is that the LG has a special remote controller & the Samsung a camera. Nothing extraordinary feature about the Panasonic. Not that the camera is needed really.
They told me that while the Samsung & LG does a good job on the picture quality, the Panasonic produces the fastest & most realistic picture (hence the 1600 Hz). That Panasonic's picture produces what we would see out in the real world, while Samsung & LG makes things a lot lighter to make it more colorful?
What do you think when you look at these three models.
Which has the fastest and greatest engine?
LG Engine: Triple XD Engine. Panasonic engine: Vreal 3D. Samsung engine: Hyper Real 3D Engine.
What matter most is the picture, which of these has the greatest HD & 3D picture?