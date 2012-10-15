The CNET Lounge forum

General discussion

Need advice on what TV to buy

by Elgiganten / October 15, 2012 3:34 AM PDT

Hello.

Today I went to the electronic stores to buy a new TV. I wanted to get a Samsung TV, but after today, I don't even know what TV model to buy!

First store recommended me an LG TV, second store a Samsung, the last one a Panasonic.

I need some help on what is best regarding picture quality, features, engine etc.

These are the models I had a look on:

LG 55" LED/FULL HD/800 MCI/T2C. Modelname: 55LM760T.

PANASONIC 55" LED/FULL HD/1600Hz/T2. Modelname: TXL55DT50Y.

SAMSUNG 55" LED/ FULL HD/800 Hz/T2. Modelname: UE55ES7005.

These three has pretty much the same features. The only thing additionally is that the LG has a special remote controller & the Samsung a camera. Nothing extraordinary feature about the Panasonic. Not that the camera is needed really.

They told me that while the Samsung & LG does a good job on the picture quality, the Panasonic produces the fastest & most realistic picture (hence the 1600 Hz). That Panasonic's picture produces what we would see out in the real world, while Samsung & LG makes things a lot lighter to make it more colorful?

What do you think when you look at these three models.

Which has the fastest and greatest engine?

LG Engine: Triple XD Engine. Panasonic engine: Vreal 3D. Samsung engine: Hyper Real 3D Engine.

What matter most is the picture, which of these has the greatest HD & 3D picture?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Need advice on what TV to buy
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Need advice on what TV to buy
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Reply
by Elgiganten / October 15, 2012 3:37 AM PDT

I accidently submitted the post. Anyway, what I wanted to say, please move this to the correct forum, as I was quite unsure where it should be posted. Also, if you can't get advices on CNET forums, please give me a forum where I can ask for advices regarding TVs.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You can try this forum too.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 15, 2012 3:43 AM PDT
In reply to: Reply
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Reply
by Elgiganten / October 15, 2012 3:55 AM PDT

Thank you. I'll post it in that forum.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sorry to rain on the Smart TV parade.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 15, 2012 3:41 AM PDT

But as it stands I am not a fan. The makers issue apps or don't stand behind the apps and well, the story gets worse. I'm not the only one that will not give them a dime for any app or "Smart" today.
http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10000872396390444327204577617382797405446.html

So with that out of the way, find reviews (CNET usually has a few) and see if any sway you. Also, why are they offering paltry 1 year warranties? Would you be upset if it failed in year 2?
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to The CNET Lounge forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.