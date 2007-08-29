Need advice on what size PSU to get ?

Many of the PSU makers listed(at supplied link) didn't even exist as psu providers a few yrs. ago. Even those that were a few yrs. no longer are or don't provide what has become a leader. Coolmaster as an example didn't make psu or at least under thier own bage, but rather fans and heatsinks. They grew and now offer psu but even so, may not be of their own manufacturing factories but rebadged psu from another provider. That is very much what has become of some psu suppliers. Thermalke as another example wasn't around suppling psu but is a big player now. Also, some brandnames may fail when pushed too, but they seem to provide a tolerance far above true cheap units and that's to include real(dependable) build-in safety features.



As for my recommending Logisys, it has proven so far to deliver the goods. At the same time, I don't make a point of testing batches of psus but can certainly recommend what has worked for me. Sounding cheap and finding a good bargain at the time and when previous offering were higher priced of the same model. I did mentioned, to look at the specs and find other vendors. You can look at http://www.pcpowerandcooling.com and see if many jump to pay those prices, even though they're very very good. I don't have a minimal system and the Logisys is doing well.



