Need advice on what size PSU to get ?

by gaston55 / August 29, 2007 10:11 AM PDT

Just bought a new EVGA e-GeForce 7900 gs video card. The card requires a minimun 450w with +12 volt current rating of 22 amps.
I currently have only a 400w with 16 amps.
My system is a Gateway DX430X.
Core2 DUO 2.13GHz
3GB DDR2 SDRAM
500GB 7200rpm SATA
DVD/RW
52x CD ROM
PCI sound card
PCI modem
1 to 2 devices running on USB ports
Keyboard/mouse
Tower fan
CPU fan

Will a 500w be sufficient? Or should I go with a 550w or even higher? I don?t want to go to high, but I don?t want to go to low either.

9 total posts
Do you know for sure if you can use a regular PSU
by VAPCMD / August 29, 2007 11:28 AM PDT

or a proprietary PSU...one made for a GATEWAY ?

VAPCMD

Try
by Willy / August 30, 2007 12:38 AM PDT

Practically all psus posted for sale show their specs to review. Check those out and then pick besides cost you can live with. If you decide to pick cheap, then expect cheap results over time. I tend to buy a good brandname and offering dual fan cooling along with wattage and rail volts(depends) required. Also, a good rule of thumb is the stable and dependable output on a constant basis is 75% of rating, others may quote higher than that, but 75% is a safe bet. A decent 500W+ psu should suffice for your needs provided a generic psu fits in your Gateway. Check out http://www.geeks.com and others, FYI, got the Logisys(575W) psu for $39, recently and does well.

tada -----Willy Happy

Let us know how that PSU is used and how long
by VAPCMD / August 30, 2007 1:14 AM PDT
In reply to: Try
That's why specs are provided...
by Willy / August 30, 2007 9:24 AM PDT

Many of the PSU makers listed(at supplied link) didn't even exist as psu providers a few yrs. ago. Even those that were a few yrs. no longer are or don't provide what has become a leader. Coolmaster as an example didn't make psu or at least under thier own bage, but rather fans and heatsinks. They grew and now offer psu but even so, may not be of their own manufacturing factories but rebadged psu from another provider. That is very much what has become of some psu suppliers. Thermalke as another example wasn't around suppling psu but is a big player now. Also, some brandnames may fail when pushed too, but they seem to provide a tolerance far above true cheap units and that's to include real(dependable) build-in safety features.

As for my recommending Logisys, it has proven so far to deliver the goods. At the same time, I don't make a point of testing batches of psus but can certainly recommend what has worked for me. Sounding cheap and finding a good bargain at the time and when previous offering were higher priced of the same model. I did mentioned, to look at the specs and find other vendors. You can look at http://www.pcpowerandcooling.com and see if many jump to pay those prices, even though they're very very good. I don't have a minimal system and the Logisys is doing well.

tada -----Willy Happy

Willy ...just seems a little strange talking up
by VAPCMD / August 30, 2007 10:30 AM PDT

the better quality PSUs and then recommending a total NO NAME that turns up on someone else's NOT RECOMMENDED list.

Except for some PSUs that came with cases many many years ago, I always use Enermax, Antec, Fortron-Source, Seasonic or most recently Corsair. Leaving my main system on 24-7, I want something very very reliable. Whether it's luck or just better quality stuff I've never had a PSU failure in over 20 years of building, upgrading and repairing PCs. Knock on wood and keeping my fingers crossed too.

VAPCMD

Que Sera, Sera
by Willy / August 30, 2007 1:04 PM PDT

I don't want a pissing contest, but it seems I provide/pass info as best experienced knowledge in "good faith", take or leave it as the forum provides. The FYI on Logisys was just that. -----Willy :

keep your existing power supply
by ramarc / August 30, 2007 2:29 AM PDT

the video card's power supply rating is a rule of thumb and is based on peak draw in a fully loaded system (which few people have). i have a friend with the same model gateway and the same video card. just keep your current power supply and only replace it if you have problems.

p.s. here's a chart on actual power draw of a pc with a core2 x6800 (3ghz) and various video cards:
http://techreport.com/articles.x/10715/9

(NT) Thank you for the advice !
by gaston55 / August 31, 2007 11:26 AM PDT
