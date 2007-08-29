Need advice on what size PSU to get ?

or a proprietary PSU...one made for a GATEWAY ?
VAPCMD
Just bought a new EVGA e-GeForce 7900 gs video card. The card requires a minimun 450w with +12 volt current rating of 22 amps.
I currently have only a 400w with 16 amps.
My system is a Gateway DX430X.
Core2 DUO 2.13GHz
3GB DDR2 SDRAM
500GB 7200rpm SATA
DVD/RW
52x CD ROM
PCI sound card
PCI modem
1 to 2 devices running on USB ports
Keyboard/mouse
Tower fan
CPU fan
Will a 500w be sufficient? Or should I go with a 550w or even higher? I don?t want to go to high, but I don?t want to go to low either.