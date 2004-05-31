need advice about digital camera choices

All of the cameras you listed are good choices.
Point and Shoot cameras:
Sony W1 and P100
Konica KD500Z
Minolta G500
Intermediate cameras:
Sony V1
Olympus C60
Pentax 555
The point and shoot camera does not provide as many manual-override functions as more advanced cameras. However they do offer program modes that let you compensated for special photo situations such as sports/action and various special lighting conditions.
The Intermediate camera is a notch above the point and shoot cameras, in that they permit you to manually control more fuctions. They can be used in "Auto" mode and function as a point and shoot.
...
I am looking for a user-friendly, 4-6MP, $350-450 price range, decent zoom and macro, etc. Here are some of my blind picks. 3 Sony DSC's-W1/B, V1 and P100.
2 Konicas-Digital Revio KD-500Z and Dimage G500.
The Pentax Optio 555 and the Olympus CAMEDIA C 60 zoom. I realize I threw alot of choices here and I'm not sure what fits my novice needs. Ease of use is a necessity, whistles and bells are ok, but I don't want to spend the next 6 months reading manuals. Hope someone can shed some light.