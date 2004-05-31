Cameras forum

General discussion

need advice about digital camera choices

by gifireman / May 31, 2004 4:45 AM PDT

I am looking for a user-friendly, 4-6MP, $350-450 price range, decent zoom and macro, etc. Here are some of my blind picks. 3 Sony DSC's-W1/B, V1 and P100.
2 Konicas-Digital Revio KD-500Z and Dimage G500.
The Pentax Optio 555 and the Olympus CAMEDIA C 60 zoom. I realize I threw alot of choices here and I'm not sure what fits my novice needs. Ease of use is a necessity, whistles and bells are ok, but I don't want to spend the next 6 months reading manuals. Hope someone can shed some light.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: need advice about digital camera choices
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: need advice about digital camera choices
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
12 total posts
Collapse -
Part 1
by snapshot / May 31, 2004 7:48 AM PDT

All of the cameras you listed are good choices.

Point and Shoot cameras:
Sony W1 and P100
Konica KD500Z
Minolta G500

Intermediate cameras:
Sony V1
Olympus C60
Pentax 555

The point and shoot camera does not provide as many manual-override functions as more advanced cameras. However they do offer program modes that let you compensated for special photo situations such as sports/action and various special lighting conditions.

The Intermediate camera is a notch above the point and shoot cameras, in that they permit you to manually control more fuctions. They can be used in "Auto" mode and function as a point and shoot.

...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Part 2
by snapshot / May 31, 2004 7:50 AM PDT

There is no perfect camera, anywhere.

Anyone new to digital cameras immediately find that many cameras are too slow to capture a picture. When the baby smiles, you grab the camera and with the delay before the picture is taken, the baby is frowning in the photo you see later.

The Sony W1 and P100 cameras are functionally identical, they are just shaped differently.
Of all the cameras listed they are the fastest at capturing a picture. They are new to the marked and just now appearing in stores. So there is not a lot of owner feedback at this time.

The Minolta G500 and the Konica KD500Z (replaced by KD510Z) are both made from the Konica design and mostly identical. Minolta seems to have improved the performance in their model. It is faster at taking pictures but requires that the SD memory card be either the Panasonic or Toshiba 256meg or 512meg card to achieve that faster ability. Both models will suffer with a short battery life between charges (maybe 100 shots).

The Sony V1 is a very good camera and at a very good price. It is a larger camera and competes with the Olympus C5060 and the Canon G5.
It is probably due for an update soon.

The Pentax suffers from a slow focus lock. Probably not a good choice for you.

The Olympus C60 is an update to the C50. It too is new to the market with little owner feedback at this time. It will not be as fast as the Sony W1/P100 cameras, in capturing a photo. It has 6 megapixels and will probably be at the high end of you price range.

...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Part 3
by snapshot / May 31, 2004 7:51 AM PDT

I would suggest that you go to a camera store and get your hands on the Sony W1 or P100 and have a good look. If you can purchase one with an option to bring it back if you are not happy, do so.

No matter which camera you choose, run it in full automatic mode for at least three weeks. Take lots of pictures and see what the cameras can do while it is doing all the thinking.

Then sit down and read the manual.

Remember, you are not required to use all the bells and whistles. Investigate and use only what interests you.

...................

The other complaint you hear from new users is that "my pictures in dim light (while not using the flash) are fuzzy".

This is because the camera will adjust the shutter speed to compensate for the dim light. You will find that many times you are taking pictures with a shutter speed well below 1/30th of a second. If the camera is hand held at these show shutter speeds, you are likely to get a fuzzy picture. Brace you and/or the camera against something in dim light situations.
A tripod would be the ideal solution.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Part 3
by gifireman / May 31, 2004 9:52 PM PDT
In reply to: Part 3

Thanks for taking the time to reply. Much appreciated! Now I'm narrowed down to 4. (3 Sony's and the Olympus C60) In the long run, wouldn't I be better off with an intermediate camera, especially with the prices being so close? My needs will also include close-up shots of coins and small items so manual controls would be better, and I will want the capability of video. Would there be better choices for this criteria other than my selections?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Re:Part 3
by snapshot / June 1, 2004 12:18 AM PDT
In reply to: Re:Part 3

If you have plans for more detailed photography, the intermediate camera would be a good choice.

Since you mentioned pictures of coins.
Take a look at the Minolta Z2 camera.
It has a Macro mode and a Super Macro mode.
It is an intermediate camera with a 10x zoom lens.
Regarding shutter delay, it is the fastest of the 10x breed. I believe I saw it advertised at newegg.com for $370. However it is not a pocket sized camera.

...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Re:Re:Part 3
by gifireman / June 1, 2004 12:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Re:Re:Part 3

Too bulky. Not looking for extreme close-up use, more of a multi-purpose camera. Back to Sony's W1, P100 & V1, or Olympus CAMEDIA C 60 Zoom. Any further advice for a thoroughly confused consumer?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Re:Re:Re:Part 3
by snapshot / June 1, 2004 12:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Re:Re:Re:Part 3

Looks like you have it narrowed down to four good choices.

Now, toss a coin in the air.

Just remember, when you do finally choose.
Don't look back and say "I shoulda, woulda, coulda".
Go with you new prize and take some great photographs.

...

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Re:Re:Re:Re:Part 3
by gifireman / June 1, 2004 3:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Re:Re:Re:Re:Part 3

Thanks for the advice! It's appreciated!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Re:Re:Re:Re:Re:Part 3
by gifireman / June 1, 2004 3:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Re:Re:Re:Re:Re:Part 3

Ok...one more post. Down to 2. Sony cyber shot DSC-V1 and the Olympus camedia C 60 zoom. If it were your choice, which would be your pick and why? Also, what is cheaper to upgrade, memory sticks or xd picture cards?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Example reply to the top item.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 1, 2004 7:23 AM PDT

When you hit that forum message, just add to the top and carry on.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I learn something new every day....thanks (nt)
by snapshot / June 2, 2004 7:16 AM PDT

(nt)= no text in message

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 12 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.