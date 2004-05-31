need advice about digital camera choices

There is no perfect camera, anywhere.



Anyone new to digital cameras immediately find that many cameras are too slow to capture a picture. When the baby smiles, you grab the camera and with the delay before the picture is taken, the baby is frowning in the photo you see later.



The Sony W1 and P100 cameras are functionally identical, they are just shaped differently.

Of all the cameras listed they are the fastest at capturing a picture. They are new to the marked and just now appearing in stores. So there is not a lot of owner feedback at this time.



The Minolta G500 and the Konica KD500Z (replaced by KD510Z) are both made from the Konica design and mostly identical. Minolta seems to have improved the performance in their model. It is faster at taking pictures but requires that the SD memory card be either the Panasonic or Toshiba 256meg or 512meg card to achieve that faster ability. Both models will suffer with a short battery life between charges (maybe 100 shots).



The Sony V1 is a very good camera and at a very good price. It is a larger camera and competes with the Olympus C5060 and the Canon G5.

It is probably due for an update soon.



The Pentax suffers from a slow focus lock. Probably not a good choice for you.



The Olympus C60 is an update to the C50. It too is new to the market with little owner feedback at this time. It will not be as fast as the Sony W1/P100 cameras, in capturing a photo. It has 6 megapixels and will probably be at the high end of you price range.



...