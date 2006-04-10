Need A Script

and then...
http://www-sharp.com/articles/HardwareInfo.php
Sorry, but this is just fodder for you to cobble your solution from.
Bob
CNET's Web hosting, design, & coding forum is the place to talk about anything from design principles, layouts, usability and accessibility to content management systems and frameworks. Exchange experiences with Web hosting providers and share tips for choosing between a shared, dedicated, or virtual private server. It's also an place for newcomers and experienced developers to share ideas, discuss programming logic, debug code, or talk about best practices for keeping scripts efficient and secure.
I was wondering if anybody knew of any script or code out there that i could put on my website that when the user clicks a link it pops up a window that displays computer information, such as RAM, HDD Space, Processor Information, anything like that. I am wanting this because i run a gaming clang and some of my members aren't very good with computers so they could use that as a reference to see if they are capable of playing that game. It would be ideal if they could do a comparison where they select the game they want and a window pops up showing their stats compared to the game stats. anything would help.
i dug up the old code that uses WMI and freshened it up a bit. you can see it at http://arcollins.com/sample/sys-info.htm
you'll need to copy it to your hard drive to run it because it needs elevated browser privileges.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.