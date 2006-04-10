Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

by hmb-mike / April 10, 2006 3:15 AM PDT

I was wondering if anybody knew of any script or code out there that i could put on my website that when the user clicks a link it pops up a window that displays computer information, such as RAM, HDD Space, Processor Information, anything like that. I am wanting this because i run a gaming clang and some of my members aren't very good with computers so they could use that as a reference to see if they are capable of playing that game. It would be ideal if they could do a comparison where they select the game they want and a window pops up showing their stats compared to the game stats. anything would help.

Just 2 links.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 10, 2006 6:21 AM PDT
In reply to: Need A Script
you'd need the members to trust your site and run IE
by ramarc / April 10, 2006 8:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Need A Script

default browser security won't let the control collect any information from the PC.

i've used a similar script before but it was inside our company LAN and before the clamp-down on IE 'holes'. i'll dig it up if you're interested.

thanks
by hmb-mike / April 10, 2006 10:16 PM PDT

that would be great if you could. i would really appreciate it. thank you guys for your help.

here's a WMI example
by ramarc / April 11, 2006 1:57 AM PDT
In reply to: thanks

i dug up the old code that uses WMI and freshened it up a bit. you can see it at http://arcollins.com/sample/sys-info.htm

you'll need to copy it to your hard drive to run it because it needs elevated browser privileges.

