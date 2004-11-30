PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Need a fan for a video card

by georgeh85237 / November 30, 2004 4:10 AM PST

Anyone out there knows where to buy a fan for a Nvidia Geforce4 MX 440SE video card. A generic one will not work.

Re: Need a fan for a video card
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 30, 2004 4:59 AM PST

try www.1coolpc.com ?

Bob

Re: Need a fan for a video card
by georgeh85237 / November 30, 2004 11:11 AM PST

All They have is generic ones. Thanks for your help.

Now try digikey.com
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 30, 2004 1:09 PM PST

Some 1,000 fans there.

In closing, you might never find the exact fan. I mount close enough all the time with custom mounting plates.

Bob

Re: Now try digikey.com
by georgeh85237 / November 30, 2004 9:02 PM PST
In reply to: Now try digikey.com

Thanks for your time and help. I am going to get the generic fan and try to install it. You would think that Nvidia would have a way to buy a replacement fan for there cards.

George

I was not a good researcher on this one. Sorry.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 30, 2004 9:11 PM PST
http://www.technologyvault.co.uk/geforce/faq.php?display=faq&nr=21&catnr=2&prog=gef&lang=en

There are replacement coolers out there for some of the GeForce cards. My mind didn't think to look beyond the sources I use to solve this issue. For the people I deal with will not part with the money for a tennmax cooler so I just use generic fans. However I always get a ball bearing fan if I think the card/system will need to be used for more than a few months.

Hint: Exacto blade knives, tin snips, plastic nuts, bolts and even plastic cable ties all make for great source material and tools to fashion a new fan mount. Sometimes I have to take up space that blocks the adjacent PCI slot, but what other choice do we have? At least at this price...

Bob
