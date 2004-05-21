Cameras forum

General discussion

Need a Digital Cam that can do wide angle and hopefully fast shutter

by pblogic / May 21, 2004 5:37 AM PDT

Alright, I just bought a canon a60, but I am now thinking that 2mp is below what I want and I am considering returning it and upgrading.

Some considerations:

I want a camera that can do wide angle shots, or one that
I can get a good whide angle lens for and still remain somewhere near my total budget.

I have a lot of nimh double aa's so a camera that can use them is prefered, but not a necessity.

A fast shutter time would be very nice

Compact flash would be nice, but smart media would be ok to. I don't like sony because they use their VERY expensive memory sticks, but I wont rule them out.

Basically I want something between a point and shoot and a digital SLR

an SLR is just too much camera for me right now, and it is WAY out of my price range.

I am thinking maybe around 300$ - 400$

Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Need a Digital Cam that can do wide angle and hopefully fast shutter
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Need a Digital Cam that can do wide angle and hopefully fast shutter
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Re:Need a Digital Cam that can do wide angle and hopefully fast shutter
by snapshot / May 21, 2004 6:47 AM PDT

You will need to change some of your desires.

The camera you describe does not seem to exist.

There are two wide angle cameras that would come close to your want list, but they are outside of your budget.

Olympus 5060 - $540 at newegg.com
Nikon 5400 - $480 at newegg.com

I suggest that you go to:

http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/compare.asp

and use the comparison chart to find a camera that can provide most of your needs.


..

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Re:Need a Digital Cam that can do wide angle and hopefully fast shutter
by pblogic / May 21, 2004 1:21 PM PDT

What about the canon a80 with it's add on lens?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.