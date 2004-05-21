Need a Digital Cam that can do wide angle and hopefully fast shutter

You will need to change some of your desires.
The camera you describe does not seem to exist.
There are two wide angle cameras that would come close to your want list, but they are outside of your budget.
Olympus 5060 - $540 at newegg.com
Nikon 5400 - $480 at newegg.com
I suggest that you go to:
http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/compare.asp
and use the comparison chart to find a camera that can provide most of your needs.
..
Alright, I just bought a canon a60, but I am now thinking that 2mp is below what I want and I am considering returning it and upgrading.
Some considerations:
I want a camera that can do wide angle shots, or one that
I can get a good whide angle lens for and still remain somewhere near my total budget.
I have a lot of nimh double aa's so a camera that can use them is prefered, but not a necessity.
A fast shutter time would be very nice
Compact flash would be nice, but smart media would be ok to. I don't like sony because they use their VERY expensive memory sticks, but I wont rule them out.
Basically I want something between a point and shoot and a digital SLR
an SLR is just too much camera for me right now, and it is WAY out of my price range.
I am thinking maybe around 300$ - 400$
Thanks