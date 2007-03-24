++Need a digicam that shoots good quality mpegs in low light

I assume you mean video or movie mode.
The reviewers seldom address that subject because the digital cameras mostly do poorly with video in low light.
The small cameras that performs best in low light is the Fujifilm F30, F20, F31fd and F40fd. So it stands to reason that their video will do better in low light than other cameras.
For the best videos in low light, you need a camcorder.
Looking for a pocket point and shoot digital camera that also shoots quality MPEGS in low light. Any recommendations?