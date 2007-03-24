++Need a digicam that shoots good quality mpegs in low light

Cameras forum

by SashaCohen / March 24, 2007 9:36 PM PDT

Looking for a pocket point and shoot digital camera that also shoots quality MPEGS in low light. Any recommendations?

mpegs at low light
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / March 25, 2007 12:29 AM PDT

I assume you mean video or movie mode.

The reviewers seldom address that subject because the digital cameras mostly do poorly with video in low light.

The small cameras that performs best in low light is the Fujifilm F30, F20, F31fd and F40fd. So it stands to reason that their video will do better in low light than other cameras.

For the best videos in low light, you need a camcorder.

better low light videos from still cameras
by jobri75 / December 14, 2007 1:04 AM PST
In reply to: mpegs at low light

A camcorder better for low-light videos? Unless you spend a few thousands, could be true.

For consumers camcorders is not. I tried a panasonic NV-GS60 camcorder just for returning it a few days later. I have not found better reviews for camcorders (regarding low light) costing 2 or 3 times so much.

My old good canon Powershot A80 has better video performance, but I am not satisfied with the resolution of only 320x240 and the sound quality (mono).

Now I`m seriously thinking about buying a new digital still camera, so I can make good videos (what an Irony), because from all the camcorders reviews (prices up to $600) I`have read in the last weeks the biggest complain is the poor low light performance.

Low light performance costs money
by Kiddpeat / December 14, 2007 3:15 AM PST

no matter what kind of camera it is. If you don't want to spend the money, you must make compromises. Like 320x240 and poor sound.

Not necessarily...
by jobri75 / December 16, 2007 7:19 PM PST

Sorry if I was not clear about my previous commentary, I just wanted to point the fact that a digital still camera (buyed in 2004 i think) ***can*** have better low light performance than a camcorder costing more money. The (DSC) canon Powershot A80 that I have make better videos at low light than a Panasonic GS60 camcorder. (I did not buy the canon camera for its video capabilities, though.)

