by createdbydigi / February 24, 2011 7:47 PM PST

I am looking for a camera with good image quality. I need it for sports in a gym. My camera couldn't handle the action and I got blurred subjects. The lighting seemed okay, but this too would be a consideration. My past has been with Canon and Nikon...
I will be open to any company - looking for less than $500.
If I can get results - I am good to go!!
Thanks.

16 total posts
Collapse -
Gym Photography
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / February 24, 2011 11:20 PM PST

If your present camera has good exposure, but the subjects are blurred, you are getting close to what you need.
But you didn't tell us about your present camera.
How about a make and model.

It all depends upon how bright the lighting is in the gym.
Knowing about your old camera helps us determine that.

If you could post a sample photo, that would really help.

To post a photo, you need to park the photo somewhere on the Internet.
Then just post a link to that photo.
If you don't have a place to park a photo, open a free account on Photobucket.com and it will put 4 links under your picture. Click on the 2nd link (called "Direct Link").
That will copy the link to your computer scratch-pad memory.
When you write your message, press Ctrl-V to add the link to your message.

Here is an example:

http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v159/randol9p9/IMG_0667Y1024.jpg

..

Collapse -
Need a camera for sports in a gym
by createdbydigi / February 25, 2011 2:23 AM PST
In reply to: Gym Photography
http://i1085.photobucket.com/albums/j439/digifx/2011-01-22076.jpg

Thank you for your help - I used a Canon PowerShot SD1100 IS Digital Elph

With film I have a Canon AE1 and used it for many years, I injured my shoulder and it does strain with the weight.
So I picked up a compact camera.
I didn't think I was going to get back into too much photography.
With my grandson, I will be doing more...
Especially I have done the rounds of digital scrapping etc...and find I am still drawn to the love of photography - what was I thinking?

Thank you
Collapse -
Need a camera for sports in a gym
by createdbydigi / February 25, 2011 2:36 AM PST
Collapse -
More shutter speed
by PistonCupChampion / February 25, 2011 4:53 AM PST

The pictures are blurred because the shutter speed is too slow. To get a faster shutter speed, the lens needs to have a larger available aperture, and/or the camera's sensitivity to light needs to be adjusted higher. For a compact camera, you might try the Canon S95. On a tighter budget, look at the SD4000 IS or SD4500 IS.

Collapse -
Need a camera for sports in a gym
by createdbydigi / February 25, 2011 6:12 AM PST
In reply to: More shutter speed

Thank you I will look into those cameras. I understand about the shutter speed and the aperture, but how can I tell if the sensitivity is good? I am not familiar on how to set it or what to look for in features.
Is there a balanced blend with the sensitivity and the shutter/aperture settings?
Thank you

Collapse -
Camera Sensitivity
by PistonCupChampion / February 25, 2011 6:50 AM PST

Cameras usually have adjustable sensitivity, expressed as ISO. A small number, such as ISO 100 or ISO 200, gives the most detail, but is is not very sensitive. Such ISO numbers are used for example, on sunny days. Indoors, a higher ISO is needed. The SD1100 went up to ISO 1600, although I do not know if the number could be reached automatically. Many times cameras have an Auto ISO and it will choose the appropriate ISO, balancing sensitivity, shutter speed, and aperture...but often in Auto ISO, the highest sensitivity cannot be used; it can only be set manually.

FYI, the S95 has up to ISO 3200, or ISO 12800 at a reduced picture size.

Here is a simulated camera where you can fiddle with the different main settings, and see the relationship between ISO, shutter speed, and aperture are in different light and on moving subjects:

http://camerasim.com/camera-simulator.html

Collapse -
Camera Sensitivity
by createdbydigi / February 25, 2011 9:04 AM PST
In reply to: Camera Sensitivity

Okay that makes sense.

That is an awesome tool! Very touchy - you really would have to be on your toes to do manual.
Wow! If I could put this all together I would be thrilled!! Little by little I am getting hope.

My CanonAE1 was great manual, I still was fumbly with low light, motion was okay. The photography world has so much to offer for my little brain.

Step at a time is a tough way to learn - thank you for your help.


My favorite is 100 for indoor - beautiful shots!

Collapse -
Gym Shots
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / February 25, 2011 6:48 AM PST

Posting your sample photos is a big help.

The EXIF for the first photo shows:
Shutter speed 1/5 second
Aperture is f/4.5
ISO is 200
No Flash

The 2nd photo is the same except shutter speed is 1/4 second.

I'll say you have a steady hand, with such a slow shutter speed.

The SD1100 is about 5 f-stops too slow for the lighting condition of that gym.
Five f-stops would get you about 1/200th of a second and f/3.5

A Canon S95 can get you 2 additional f-stops with its f2.0 lens if you don't use the optical zoom.
ISO 800 will get you 2 more f-stops.
If you use spot metering you can probably pick up one more f-stop.
You may still get a little motion blur around the hands and feet, but that is OK because it shows action.

I don't normally recommend using "digital" zoom, but in this case I do.
But keep it as little as possible.

Since you are familiar with a Canon AE1 film SLR, you should be familiar with using Shutter Priority Mode.
You will need to use Shutter Priority mode with the S95.

What do you think?

Collapse -
Need a camera for sports in a gym
by createdbydigi / February 25, 2011 9:19 AM PST
In reply to: Gym Shots

I think I would be okay with the shutter modes. Normal motion blur can be beautiful! You need the reality for the feel.
I think this may be a plan : ) My first thought was to try and get down to f2.8.
Also if the pictures are a good size I can do more cropping in photoshop than zooming with the camera?
Of course I am going for a good size photo...but I need my settings under control first and go from there

I love working with the special needs kids - I think the judges cut us a little photo slack too - they are happy to see them out there.

At one point the photo was good then not then who knows what!! I couldn't keep up with changing settings.
It was our first competition, so I will practice.
Our grandson really loves the cheer...so I know there will be a lot more going on.

Thank you so much : )

Collapse -
Need a camera for sports in a gym...
by aridart / February 25, 2011 12:08 PM PST

First, buy a buying guide with the latest cameras and look at the comparison tables. You want a camera with a high ISO range (at least 3200), you'll probably need a manual setting at least for shutter speeds and f stops. Inside, a large zoom is normally not necessary, esp. for what you're shooting - from the link photo I saw, it looks like you have a fairly good roaming range to shoot from. The bigger you blow up a picture, the more you'll spend on a camera to get decent results. The better cameras have less noise (the equvalent of grain in film cameras). I'd go with a DSLR NIKON Camera with the 18 - 55 mm kit lens for starters; few Point & Shoot cameras have the noise quality of even a beginner DSLR, and if you get into larger lens openings, your lenses are going to get very expensive. I hope this can help you make an intelligent decision. Photography is a complicated business because there are so many variables to any situation!

Collapse -
Need a camera for sports in a gym
by createdbydigi / February 25, 2011 11:29 PM PST

I went to the library yesterday hoping to find some stats info. Not much luck one - a couple of magazines.

A buying guide would probably be very helpful - I was trying to find somthing with consumer ratings.

At this point I think all the knowledge everyone is sharing with me is my guide to looking in a buying guide.

Like you said there ar so many variables to any situation! I have also hear others say they are in love with the Nikon "glass" - it would be interesting to find out why it makes such a difference to them.
I try to keep open minded. And take in the info.

Photography is a beautiful hobby - I would love to be able to soak it all in.

It would be great to have a personal trainer : D Learning in depth can be expensive. Over the years, being creative, I have taken a lot of lovely keepers. I am just not as quick at the settings. I would have loved to make it my life job.

Thank you : )

Collapse -
Camera Reviews
by PistonCupChampion / February 25, 2011 11:54 PM PST

Imaging-resource.com has probably the best online reviews of cameras, and probably the most too. While there are significant holes in the numbers of cameras from the various manufacturers, I have not seen more.

Nikon does make "good glass," but that only applies to their SLR lenses. Honestly, other manufacturers make good lenses also.

You could as the above poster suggested buy a DSLR camera. That does give you more quality, or the potential for quality, photos. But of a DSLR (usually) costs more than $500, and is quite a bit larger in size.

Collapse -
Camera Reviews
by createdbydigi / February 26, 2011 12:32 AM PST
In reply to: Camera Reviews

I will check that review site right now.
Thank you for your help. I also need to put in perspective what my goal is and I am okay with taking it one step at a time.
Or should I say "one camera at a time" for right now.

It was hard for me to go to a compact...but I really have been enjoying being creative with my ideas without shoulder pain. Also I have never been in so many pictures! Someone else shooting : )

Thank you : )
I have been looking around...you have a very nice and informative site here - nice job!

Collapse -
Need a camera for sports in a gym....
by aridart / February 26, 2011 2:37 AM PST
In reply to: Camera Reviews

Hi Again!
Our love of Nikon glass, and cameras started with the famed workhorse, the Nikon F with the incomparable 50mm Nikkor F1.4 of film days! You could pic up this camera any time and use it in any kind of situation and it would do the job! I used one in the newspaper business in the sixties.
As far as the price of the DSLR is concerned, you can find good used Nikon D60's on eBay for reasonable prices that have an ISO of 3200. Also, try to find one with a VR 18-55mm lens (Vibrstion reduction). This will make your handheld shots steadier, thus your pictures sharper if you use slower shutter shutter speeds! Noise isn't as objectional if your picture is sharp, same as film camera days. Personally, I would much rather have a sharp if not a little noisey photo as compared with a blurry and less grainy one! Hope thia helps! Happy

Collapse -
Need a camera for sports in a gym
by createdbydigi / February 26, 2011 6:25 AM PST

That is good information - thank you : )

I know the control is magnified in the DSLR's, I also need to process it all in my mind.

