Storage forum

General discussion

NAS with USB connectivity to PC

by nunocruz79 / April 6, 2010 8:46 PM PDT

I'm looking for a NAS Server (with 2 SATA bays or more) that, besides its ethernet connection, may also connect to the PC via USB (as a mass storage device).

Most NAS servers have usb connection but only to add more devices to its storage capacity.

Why you may ask... I want to use it as a NAS server, connected to my house network, but also directly to my LED TV (which has media player software and a USB port for mass storage devices such as pen drives or ext.drives and, hopefully, this NAS server).

Can you help me?
Thanks in advance

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: NAS with USB connectivity to PC
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: NAS with USB connectivity to PC
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
The HP MediaVault looks close.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 6, 2010 9:30 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
many look close
by nunocruz79 / April 6, 2010 9:38 PM PDT

But.. I don't want to connect it to the PC via USB..

(the thread title has "PC" so that the readers understand the kind of connection I want, to use the NAS as a mass storage device)

I want to connect it to the TV directly via USB..
That's the reason I posted the question.. I can' t find one that has that USB connectivity

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Dead end then.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 6, 2010 10:39 PM PDT
In reply to: many look close

These new TVs with USB connections have OTHER issues. Since the TV determines the format of the drive and more than why not a simple USB Drive and be done with it?

You may want to forget USB and use the network feature if your TV supports it.

Again this area is full of broken promises. All you need to do is read the Samsung and other forums to discover the pitfalls and more.

Next time, supply the links to the HDTV so others can see what other solutions are out there.

My advice? Go get a common USB hard drive for under 99 bucks and we are done.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
u-turn
by nunocruz79 / April 7, 2010 2:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Dead end then.

My TV is a Samsung LED 40B7000 that plays (via USB) every format I use from avi to mkv, from SD to 1080p. Everything is perfect via USB...

It also plays those same formats via ethernet (DLNA) but with minor glitches (depending on the network load) and 2 huge limitations on the media player itself:
1) the TV doesn't allow to use a folder-based-view, it ignores the folder structure and presents every file as if they were all in the root dir. ...bye bye "tvshows/lost/season6/hd/*"
2) the TV doesn't allow to FF/RW or even Pause in some cases which is a huge pain...

That's why I started looking for a NAS with both connections.. for all the benefits of a NAS but also to use it as a USB device for the limited-network-capability-TV... Wink

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Which is why I'm looking at the BOXEE
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 7, 2010 3:08 AM PDT
In reply to: u-turn
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Simultaneous dual port
by samkh / April 7, 2010 3:38 AM PDT

storage doesn't exist for the reason that conflicts will occur when more than one device attempts to write at the same time. Doesn't matter that your TV is a reader and not a writer, the storage is designed to avoid simultaneous dual connections. You'll have to research this more on your own time.

Nothing neat exists in this space. The closest device you will find was the Buffalo Drivestation Flexnet. Why past tense? It's being phased out but still available in some stores. Grab one quick if you deems it meets your needs.

Otherwise, buy or construct a PC DLNA server and you'll have all types of interfaces to choose from.

Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Any idea or solution for this?
by Barney_R / June 22, 2010 12:03 PM PDT

Hi nunocruz79, were you able to find a NAS that could do this (and dealt with the problems others have mentioned)?
Or come up with another idea for how to get your TV's USB port to be able to access files on your network somehow?

I am facing the same issue with my TV - it only has the USB port (and expects a USB mass storage device). And it's the best media browsing/playing device I've seen. So it is annoying to think I need to use another (sub-standard) media box because I want ethernet access.

Thanks!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
just gave up...
by nunocruz79 / June 22, 2010 8:48 PM PDT

Hi Barney_R!

I couldn't find a solution.. there was only a Lacie NAS that had a specific partition for direct USB access and other (partition) for the NAS storage itself.

In the end I decided to put my NAS (Iomega iX2-200) somewhere else in the house, connect it to the LAN and access it via ethernet using a very affordable WD Live TV (media player, no storage, HDMI connection to TV), which plays every video/audio format I need, adds subtitle on the go, reads DTS sound (my LED doesn't) and has no problem with 1080p video on a 10/100 LAN or a 802.11n WLAN. Very nice PS3-style base interface too (and it's even customizable).

It's an additional cost I know.. I simply gave up on what I was searching for but I'm very happy with the player I bought.
Today I wouldn't buy a Samsung xxB7000..
I'd go with the "xxB6000 + WD TV Live" combo..

(If Samsung solves the never-ending-DLNA-issues i'll put the WDplayer in another TV/room and use the LED to browse and play my files over the LAN.)

Thanks for everything.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Storage forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.