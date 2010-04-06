NAS with USB connectivity to PC

And since it has gigabit networking that sidesteps why most of us want to connect it with USB to our PCs.
I'm looking for a NAS Server (with 2 SATA bays or more) that, besides its ethernet connection, may also connect to the PC via USB (as a mass storage device).
Most NAS servers have usb connection but only to add more devices to its storage capacity.
Why you may ask... I want to use it as a NAS server, connected to my house network, but also directly to my LED TV (which has media player software and a USB port for mass storage devices such as pen drives or ext.drives and, hopefully, this NAS server).
Can you help me?
Thanks in advance
But.. I don't want to connect it to the PC via USB..
(the thread title has "PC" so that the readers understand the kind of connection I want, to use the NAS as a mass storage device)
I want to connect it to the TV directly via USB..
That's the reason I posted the question.. I can' t find one that has that USB connectivity
These new TVs with USB connections have OTHER issues. Since the TV determines the format of the drive and more than why not a simple USB Drive and be done with it?
You may want to forget USB and use the network feature if your TV supports it.
Again this area is full of broken promises. All you need to do is read the Samsung and other forums to discover the pitfalls and more.
Next time, supply the links to the HDTV so others can see what other solutions are out there.
My advice? Go get a common USB hard drive for under 99 bucks and we are done.
My TV is a Samsung LED 40B7000 that plays (via USB) every format I use from avi to mkv, from SD to 1080p. Everything is perfect via USB...
It also plays those same formats via ethernet (DLNA) but with minor glitches (depending on the network load) and 2 huge limitations on the media player itself:
1) the TV doesn't allow to use a folder-based-view, it ignores the folder structure and presents every file as if they were all in the root dir. ...bye bye "tvshows/lost/season6/hd/*"
2) the TV doesn't allow to FF/RW or even Pause in some cases which is a huge pain...
That's why I started looking for a NAS with both connections.. for all the benefits of a NAS but also to use it as a USB device for the limited-network-capability-TV...
storage doesn't exist for the reason that conflicts will occur when more than one device attempts to write at the same time. Doesn't matter that your TV is a reader and not a writer, the storage is designed to avoid simultaneous dual connections. You'll have to research this more on your own time.
Nothing neat exists in this space. The closest device you will find was the Buffalo Drivestation Flexnet. Why past tense? It's being phased out but still available in some stores. Grab one quick if you deems it meets your needs.
Otherwise, buy or construct a PC DLNA server and you'll have all types of interfaces to choose from.
Good luck.
Hi nunocruz79, were you able to find a NAS that could do this (and dealt with the problems others have mentioned)?
Or come up with another idea for how to get your TV's USB port to be able to access files on your network somehow?
I am facing the same issue with my TV - it only has the USB port (and expects a USB mass storage device). And it's the best media browsing/playing device I've seen. So it is annoying to think I need to use another (sub-standard) media box because I want ethernet access.
Thanks!
Hi Barney_R!
I couldn't find a solution.. there was only a Lacie NAS that had a specific partition for direct USB access and other (partition) for the NAS storage itself.
In the end I decided to put my NAS (Iomega iX2-200) somewhere else in the house, connect it to the LAN and access it via ethernet using a very affordable WD Live TV (media player, no storage, HDMI connection to TV), which plays every video/audio format I need, adds subtitle on the go, reads DTS sound (my LED doesn't) and has no problem with 1080p video on a 10/100 LAN or a 802.11n WLAN. Very nice PS3-style base interface too (and it's even customizable).
It's an additional cost I know.. I simply gave up on what I was searching for but I'm very happy with the player I bought.
Today I wouldn't buy a Samsung xxB7000..
I'd go with the "xxB6000 + WD TV Live" combo..
(If Samsung solves the never-ending-DLNA-issues i'll put the WDplayer in another TV/room and use the LED to browse and play my files over the LAN.)
Thanks for everything.
