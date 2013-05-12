NAS that can be woken up for data backup?

I added a laptop size HDD to my router and small world, use Syncback to it. Here's picture.
http://i175.photobucket.com/albums/w146/rproffitt2000/2013-04-23114615_zps67b8b987.jpg
I added the felt strips to let more air circulate as well as to isolate the drive from the surface (noise.)
This appears to be less than 1 Watt at idle.
Bob
Hello
To replace my aging XP host at home that has two hard-disks (the second one for data backup), I'm thinking of using 1) an SSD for daily use and 2) a NAS with a big SATA drive to back up data.
Ideally, since the backup runs every night, the backup application running on Windows should be able to wake the NAS up, perform the backup, and put it back to sleep.
As this is for home use, I don't need a heavy-duty, multiple-drive NAS.
The questions I have at this point:
1. For the NAS, I was recommended the Synology DS112 or DS112j. What do you think?
2. Which Windows backup application would you recommend that can wake Windows (7) up from its sleep state, wake the NAS up, perform the backup (ideally, should support versioning to keep the last three versions of a file), put the NAS back to sleep followed by Windows.
I currently use 2BrightSparks' SyncBackSE, which can only run an application before/after a backup job, so I'd have to find a third-party that can wake up Windows + NAS.
3. Finally, before buying parts for the new computer, is there a way to be positive Windows will be able to put the fans (CPU and PSU) + SATA drive to sleep so that the PC is totally silent and uses very little power?
Thank you.