NAS that can be woken up for data backup?

by JamsheedKianoush / May 12, 2013 7:33 PM PDT

Hello

To replace my aging XP host at home that has two hard-disks (the second one for data backup), I'm thinking of using 1) an SSD for daily use and 2) a NAS with a big SATA drive to back up data.

Ideally, since the backup runs every night, the backup application running on Windows should be able to wake the NAS up, perform the backup, and put it back to sleep.

As this is for home use, I don't need a heavy-duty, multiple-drive NAS.

The questions I have at this point:

1. For the NAS, I was recommended the Synology DS112 or DS112j. What do you think?

2. Which Windows backup application would you recommend that can wake Windows (7) up from its sleep state, wake the NAS up, perform the backup (ideally, should support versioning to keep the last three versions of a file), put the NAS back to sleep followed by Windows.

I currently use 2BrightSparks' SyncBackSE, which can only run an application before/after a backup job, so I'd have to find a third-party that can wake up Windows + NAS.

3. Finally, before buying parts for the new computer, is there a way to be positive Windows will be able to put the fans (CPU and PSU) + SATA drive to sleep so that the PC is totally silent and uses very little power?

Thank you.

If power is the concern.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 13, 2013 1:12 AM PDT
Thanks
by JamsheedKianoush / May 15, 2013 8:19 AM PDT

Thanks for the tips.

Actually, I don't mind putting Windows to sleep instead of shutting it down as long as the fans + HD are silent. In this case, Windows should be able to wake up to run the backup job without messing with the BIOS.

I don't want to set up a second PC so save space + power. Hence my looking at SOHO NAS.

I hadn't thought of using a router that can take an external drive. I'll look into recent routers that can be reflashed with open-source firmwares like Tomato, DD-WRT, etc.

Thank you.

Re: wake up
by Kees_B Forum moderator / May 12, 2013 7:52 PM PDT

The BIOS can wake up the PC at a specified time. At least, most BIOS'es can.

Then you can autoboot into Windows and run a batch in the startup folder. That batch can do the backup and end with a shutdown or hibernate. That's all standard Windows. No need for a third party app.

For the NAS it might be more difficult. Of course, it depends on the NAS what remote commands it accepts or if it can be set to power off after a certain period of inactivity.
But why not use a second PC that you wake up via the BIOS 5 minutes before you wake up the source PC? Then schedule a shutdown task there some time after you expect the backup is done or start a shutdown batch at the end of the backup script from your target PC. A PC is much more flexible than just a disk.

Kees

