Hello!

I have a spyware which is displaying in my desktop a "warning: You're in danger! your computer is infected with spyware! all you with you computeris stored forever in your hard disck when you visit sides, send mails...all you actions are logged and its impossible to remove with standard tools. Your data is still available for forensics and in some cases for you boss, your friends... bla bla bla" called mywallpaper.

So other actions that are happening is that pornpages are displaying all the time and security monitor is displaying frequently that my machine is infected and if i click brings me to a page to download spyburner, for free i can check my computer then says me that i have a lot of viruses spyware...

I know now that spyburner is a fake and i remove it but i cant remove that image from my desktop.

I used nod32 did not detect nothing

I used avg-spyware it couldnt remove it and the same with Supaerantispywar.



Also the options from desktop>..>web are unchecked

And if i tried to remove the file c:/windows/mywallpaper appears there in a while



How can i remove it?^