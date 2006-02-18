I reformatted my desktop to the original configuration that Compaq sent me and now my screen saver many times won't turn on. When it finally turns on, there is this mystery program that flashes on at the bottom of my start menu and immediately goes away. It does this roughly every 5 minutes and turns my screen saver off. How can I turn this off? Can anyone please help me?
Compaq Presario S5000NX
Celeron 1.50 ghz
window XP
thanks
