mysterious message

I can install IRFANVIEW but don't not take it's offer to associate with all files. NOW hold down the SHIFT KEY and RIGHT CLICK on that image. Use the OPEN WITH feature and select IRFANVIEW (or your choice). Check off the ALWAYS OPEN WITH checkbox.
Bob
While trying to open an image, occasionally I get the following message:
"This file has no program associated to perform this action.
Create an association in the Folder Options control panel."
I have no idea what this means and what I should do.
I have Win XP and the I think this always happens when a Kodak icon preceding the picture.
Hope someone can help - Karin