mysterious message

by ksteil / March 16, 2005 5:04 AM PST

While trying to open an image, occasionally I get the following message:
"This file has no program associated to perform this action.
Create an association in the Folder Options control panel."
I have no idea what this means and what I should do.
I have Win XP and the I think this always happens when a Kodak icon preceding the picture.
Hope someone can help - Karin

6 total posts
I use IRFANVIEW.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 16, 2005 5:23 AM PST
In reply to: mysterious message

I can install IRFANVIEW but don't not take it's offer to associate with all files. NOW hold down the SHIFT KEY and RIGHT CLICK on that image. Use the OPEN WITH feature and select IRFANVIEW (or your choice). Check off the ALWAYS OPEN WITH checkbox.

Bob

mysterious message
by ksteil / March 17, 2005 12:34 AM PST
In reply to: I use IRFANVIEW.

Hi, Bob
Thank you again for your suggestion - Irfanview seems to be an answer for many problems.
If you have the time, would you shed some light on something related?
I find that I have quite a number of programs installed and suspect that I do not need half of them, i.e. ArcSoft Camera Suite (what is this and where could I find out something about it?)
Canon Camera Window for ZoomBrowser, etc., etc., etc.
These got installed when I had a Canon Digital Camera which my daughter has now.
Dell Picture Studio Image Expert 2000
Kodak Easy Share software (I presently use my daughter's old Kodak Digital)
Microsoft Picture it!2000
Adobe Illustrator 9.0
Adobe Photoshop 6.0
Are these questions appropriate for this forum or is there a more suitable one?
Karin

I remove such... oh so carefully. Here's why.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 17, 2005 12:46 AM PST
In reply to: mysterious message

Let's target that Canon software first. Before I uninstall a camera supplied software I make sure I have those images I can't lose on CDR or ... elsewhere. NOT ON THE MACHINE I'm about to uninstall the Canon software. I've run into instances the uninstall deleted pictures so I always play it safe.

Then I uninstall what I no longer use.

As to the rest of the list "Dell Picture Studio Image Expert 2000
Kodak Easy Share software (I presently use my daughter's old Kodak Digital)
Microsoft Picture it!2000
Adobe Illustrator 9.0
Adobe Photoshop 6.0"

Each one you have to decide to keep or toss. The last 3 items may be useful to many people.

Bob

re: mysterious message
by justinpleasant15 / March 17, 2005 1:26 AM PST
In reply to: mysterious message

right click on the image,
go to general properties,
where the file name is,
change it to filename.jpg

mysterious message
by ksteil / March 17, 2005 2:12 AM PST
In reply to: re: mysterious message

Thank you, Bob and Justin, for your interest and help.
Sincerely - Karin

