Mysterious image of private chart info

by seriousneed / June 1, 2015 6:54 AM PDT

Hi Guys.
First, to explain: We (retired husband & wife in our 80s) have a few savings accounts. My habit is to create a simple chart (laughingly named "Investment Chart"), which I occasionally update on the PC. I then do two things—file the updated chart onto a CD, and also file it onto an external backup. I then, prudently, for security, delete what I've done from the PC Drive. But:
I don't recall how this occurred (a couple of weeks ago), I inadvertently clicked on something and saw the following:
"Investment Chart" a picture of it—was presented by something called Microsoft Office Picture Mgr.
Since then I did a search in OFFICE, which took me to Microsoft Office Picture Mgr. I clicked on that and saw a bunch of images, mostly paintings. (We are both artists and do store images). But no chart.
I have not managed to do what I mysteriously did before to view the image of the chart. While the chart contains no account numbers I find it disturbing that this private file remains tucked in some invisible corner of my PC.
I would love to locate it and delete it for good. Help would be much appreciated. Thanks.

4 total posts
Clarification Request
I'm not good at this
by itsdigger / June 1, 2015 9:32 AM PDT

but did you search the whole C drive for "Investment Chart" ?

Digger

Answer
OK, time for CCLEANER.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 1, 2015 9:38 AM PDT
Answer
when you delete it
by James Denison / June 1, 2015 9:39 AM PDT

it's still there in the Trash unless you open that and choose to dump the Trash.

