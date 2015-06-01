Mysterious image of private chart info

Hi Guys.

First, to explain: We (retired husband & wife in our 80s) have a few savings accounts. My habit is to create a simple chart (laughingly named "Investment Chart"), which I occasionally update on the PC. I then do two things—file the updated chart onto a CD, and also file it onto an external backup. I then, prudently, for security, delete what I've done from the PC Drive. But:

I don't recall how this occurred (a couple of weeks ago), I inadvertently clicked on something and saw the following:

"Investment Chart" a picture of it—was presented by something called Microsoft Office Picture Mgr.

Since then I did a search in OFFICE, which took me to Microsoft Office Picture Mgr. I clicked on that and saw a bunch of images, mostly paintings. (We are both artists and do store images). But no chart.

I have not managed to do what I mysteriously did before to view the image of the chart. While the chart contains no account numbers I find it disturbing that this private file remains tucked in some invisible corner of my PC.

I would love to locate it and delete it for good. Help would be much appreciated. Thanks.