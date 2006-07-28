The CNET Lounge forum

MySpace profile deletion RAMPAGE

by gamegeek90 / July 28, 2006 1:22 AM PDT

Apparently thousands of profiles are being deleted. Mine was, as were many friends of mine. My profile was brand new and had little content beyond my podcast's image.

Collapse -
apparently mine was too...
by Ravensblood / July 28, 2006 1:39 AM PDT

but is it a temporary server glitch or a permanent screw-up on their part?

Collapse -
its got to be a glitch
by matbag0201 / July 28, 2006 1:40 AM PDT

theres no way, everyone of my friends are gone too, just hard coding the url... this is just another stupid myspace bug. Coldfusion sucks (its what they used to build the site, and it was a mistake)

Collapse -
CALM DOWN
by macflash411 / July 28, 2006 2:51 AM PDT
In reply to: its got to be a glitch

Calm down people there not deleted. myspace is having problems and we all know they wounld just delet toms profile. myspace.com/tom. There are a bunch of problems they are fix so dont worry about it.

-Mr. Grin

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) they are fixing many problems after power outage
by udayan71 / July 28, 2006 4:17 AM PDT
Collapse -
Wow
Wow
by barret55 / July 28, 2006 4:40 AM PDT

Guess I wasn't the only one after all whose account got deleted.

-Terry

Collapse -
MySpace Deletions
by adkinsjm / July 28, 2006 5:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Wow

The shut off access to an accussed murderer's profile in Utah when the local news mentioned it. The guy's wife is even seeking to extend her 5 minutes of fame using MySpace.

Collapse -
(NT) (NT) hi murder's wife, thanks for the add ;)
by Ravensblood / July 28, 2006 9:05 AM PDT
In reply to: MySpace Deletions
Collapse -
haha, \yet again i'm ahead of the curve...
by ronald2010 / July 28, 2006 11:47 AM PDT

... i deleted mine ages ago after i got bored of all the random stalkers and people ive never seen beofre asking to be my friend.

Collapse -
way to go
by gamegeek90 / July 28, 2006 1:06 PM PDT

pat yourself on the back and wonder why you ever had an account at all

