mymediagear

by eirvfranke / January 24, 2006 8:55 AM PST

After great publicity in the NYTimes, I purchased their '15 in 4' media card reader on the internet from them. It crashed my system 3x, and the cd drive raced faster and faster, requiring manual power off.

A virus search discoved a trojan (iun6000.exe). Their setup log places the trojan in their software, and trendmicro ( confirmed in its log) cleaned it up.

I immediately called for relief, and was told to fax all documents to them, which I did. They in turn were to send me a return merchandise authorization number, rma#, which they didn't. I never heard from them again.

All this is done within their own 30 day refund period, which is fast approaching its end. I have called and called and finally, learning some names, emailed to no avail. Their voice mail, when it didn't fail altogether, sends me to messages, while claiming everyone was extrordinarily busy, in every office, and couldn't answer. No return calls.

I begin to believe they aren't there at all. They are certainly hiding.

So no return number, no response. I am stuck with poisoned software, iffy hardware, and they endangered my machine. What do I do now?

