I see XP SP3, something about a wifi "catcher" and no word if it ever worked.
Given so little detail I'm thinking we'll have to restore the machine back to the factory load and drivers.
Bob
I am using my computer cause other comp. will not show any available networks. Tech supp. for Verizon says it is a microsoft problem, some kind of switch needs to be turned on, but he doesn't know how. Looked on Microsoft and can't find the problem. We use a Samsung mobile hotspot, and it was showing up when VZ Access Mgr. was on computer. Verizon told me to remove that cause it was only needed when a phone was being used as a modem tethered to the computer. I removed it and now can't even find the available network on his computer. I set his settings to let microsoft (windows XP serv. pack 3) automatically connect to the mifi. I put in the correct code and it connected! Shut the computer off to see if it would reconnect and now it doesn't even show it as available. Please help. Spent an hour with Verizon tech support and they tell me it isn't their problem, and said they don't know proper "codes" to reset the switch.