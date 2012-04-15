Networking & Wireless forum

Alert

My Toshiba laptop can not find any networks

by semetoja / April 15, 2012 12:43 PM PDT

Hi guys... please help.

I have 3 laptops in my home. One of them just stopped recognize any wireless networks (other 2 working fine). I tried a lot of things, but no luck. I re installed windows, but after that my laptop find only one network... I tried to find that network in my other 2 laptops... but that network isn't there Happy So after re installing my laptop's wireless find only one network, but not mine... and that network is not in the lists of other 2 laptops...

please advise.

Thanks

5 total posts
i just tried this
by semetoja / April 15, 2012 12:57 PM PDT

diagnosed my wireless using Intel PROSet Wireless tools. Association test is failed. How can I fix this?

Thanks

If you want to avoid repair bills
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 16, 2012 2:19 AM PDT
In reply to: i just tried this

I carry this under 8 buck thing with me. I lose it once in awhile when the person keeps it.

http://www.amazon.com/USB-Wireless-Adapter-Antenna-54Mbps/dp/B0037G2BMY/

Yes, you could try reloading the OS (you did) but most can't find all the drivers and many forget the HELPER APPLICATIONS. Sorry but Toshiba seems to use something called TVAP and again, why should anyone know that?
Bob

will help?
by semetoja / April 16, 2012 4:21 AM PDT

ok thanks for advice. I'll try.

but how my other toshiba laptops wor without this adapter? and the 1st one just find only 1 network (which means the laptop is able to find networks) however the other laptops do not have exactly that network in their lists... f*cking magic.

Could be this old magic (read link)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 17, 2012 12:36 AM PDT
In reply to: will help?
