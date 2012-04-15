My Toshiba laptop can not find any networks

diagnosed my wireless using Intel PROSet Wireless tools. Association test is failed. How can I fix this?
I have 3 laptops in my home. One of them just stopped recognize any wireless networks (other 2 working fine). I tried a lot of things, but no luck. I re installed windows, but after that my laptop find only one network... I tried to find that network in my other 2 laptops... but that network isn't there So after re installing my laptop's wireless find only one network, but not mine... and that network is not in the lists of other 2 laptops...
