When Kaveman first invented music I'll be Ogg never once thought about copyrighting his music. They all just had a good time. You couldn't pirate it because it was all part of the comminity effort of fun and survival.

Come to think of it a lot of the media companies are built on piracy. How many singers when radio was getting going got jack for their great work?

How many people have actually gone back and bought things they got off Napster? I'll bet more than the Radio stars have ever seen from the meida industry with their "we are sorry, now that we are suing everone over piracy it's only fair we ourselves atone" payments.