One of the things people didn't really mention yet on pirating is that teenagers absorb so much content.



I mean I use to pirate music a lot, namely because there was so much music I wanted to hear, I would download massive collections of the rolling stones, Queen, all sorts of old stuff, I mean if you look on a teenagers ipod your going to find thousands of songs, there not going to spend thousands of dollars on music.



Like I myself still used to buy a lot of music along with my pirating but I would only buy the stuff I was really into, there is a difference between being curious and wanting to spend money on something.



Lets say a new disk comes out, my friend tells me about it or I hear about it on the radio, not really impressed enough to drop money on it but still wouldn't mind hearing it, so bam I go to napster(lord I'm getting old) and download it. my reasoning is that, I would never ever ever buy this track like it's simply not worth it to me, so either I don't buy it and never hear it or I pirate it and listen to it. either way there is no effect on the record companys or the artist, they aren't lossing any money because they weren't going to get any in the first place.



anyways I'm not saying "I'm Right!" I'm just saying that was my reasoning at the time and I understand why people can have a problem with it. personaly I don't pirate any music really anymore, too much of a hassle, normally I just listen to CBC radio 3(canadian music podcast/radio station) and try to support indie artists(since there music is outstanding compared to main stream).



People do what they think is moraly just. we now live in a world where you can take something from somebody else without ever directly affecting them. It's really a hard concept for people as a whole to understand.