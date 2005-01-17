1. The monitor on another PC. No reason to tear into a machine just because the monitor is dead.
2. You didn't mention beeps.
3. Are you ready to strip the machine down to just a few parts? Motherboard, CPU, Heatsink, Power supply. No beeps = one of these is dead.
Bob
when i switch on my computer, hard disk led(red light)turn on but my system does not boot, i could not see anything on monitor. red led wil not turn off, it will not blink, it stays like that only, reset button also does not work.I have celeron 366,