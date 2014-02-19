Samsung forum

My Smart Tv won't stop flashing.

by so_lost / February 19, 2014 9:38 PM PST

Bought the tv last night,when I got it plugged in at home( nothing attached, the internet not even hooked up) it blinks. When it happens varies. Every 2 to 30 seconds.

Re: flashing
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 19, 2014 9:42 PM PST

That's a clear DOA warranty case. Back to the shop for an exchange.

Kees

(NT) Woo hoo! Always wanted to exchange a tv I just bought.
by so_lost / February 19, 2014 11:21 PM PST
(NT) What else?
by Kees_B Forum moderator / February 20, 2014 4:40 PM PST
