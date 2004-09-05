A common misconception is that the PC will be seem in the network neighborhood (NN) if connected. This isn't true unless it shares a printer or directory. There is another case where we can make machines show in the NN, but I don't suggest it.
Bob
currently connected to 2 other computers thru a router configured lan network... 2 problems regarding my shared folder..
1. Onli 1 computer shown in my network excluding the host(my one) and that computer cannot be accessed.. there is no permission error..
2. The other computer (altogether 3 including mine) is not visible ..
Any helping suggestions ?