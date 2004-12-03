jbw2,

Which service pack for XP are you running? (RIGHT click on "My Computer", choose "Properties". The "General" tab should indicate which SP under the "System" listing.)

If the computer is running fine now and the only issue you have is that you can't see some of the screen savers you have, then I believe it's because Windows has a limit on how many screensavers it can handle. As I remember, it's between 50 to 100 depending on hardware specs. Do you have more than 50 screensavers?

If the screensaver files, (files with a .scr file extension) still work if you navigate to them manually then run them, my only suggestion would be to get rid of some of them...Then again, I don't use screensavers. They're a resource hog and have the potential for causing a few issues.

Hope this helps.

Grif