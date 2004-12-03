Hello,

I have an HP Windows XP, Home Edition, 2.26ghz, 60g hard drive and 256 mb of ram. I am having a problem with the computer making a low grinding noise. Explorer.exe is using large amounts of ram when I look in Task Manager. My folders, files, and some applications and programs take much longer than usual to open. My Pictures folder was taking 10 to 15 minutes to completely display all of my images of which I have hundreds. This started happening about 3-4 weeks ago. Yesterday I clicked on Start, clicked on Explore, clicked Tools, Folder Options, View tab and decided to uncheck "Do not cache thumbnails". Didn't know what it meant; was just trying different options. Clicked to Apply to all folders. I am new to computers and was just trying things. No more problems with My Pictures folder. Opens immediately and displays all images practically in less than 5 seconds and no grinding noise. So happy about that. However, it still shows high CPU usage in explorer.exe in task manager when opening of some folders, etc. and low grinding noise when trying to open things. I don't have the noise problem at all when I am using Internet Explorer and browsing web sites. I remembered that about the time this started I was copying and pasting screensavers from c:\windows to c:\windows\system32. The reason for this is that all weren't showing up in display properties and with windows xp they should be in system32. I did not delete any that I copied and pasted from c:\windows. They are still there; also in c:\windows\system32. The only ssavers showing up in display properties are ones I have purchased or downloaded for free. I have lots. They are only from the alphabet A thru Ho. None from Ho thru Z. None that were pre-installed when I bought the computer are there. I just feel like this might be causing the problem, as I have scanned over & over with Norton, Ad-Aware, Spy-bot and no viruses have been found. Also scanned on line with house call and panda. Nothing. I also have Spysweeper, and Winpatrol. No viruses have been found with any of these programs. Just adware and cookies. I don't know where the pre-installed ssavers have gone or how to fix it so they are back in display properties. Could this possibly be the problem? Also advise as to other problems that could be causing this and how to fix it. Please, please help if possible. Any help appreciated. I am at my wit's end.

Thanks, jbw2