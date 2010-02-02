My samsung tv. Please help. No video but sound

charlie berezansky,
Do any of the inputs work with the component or composite cables, or is the screen offering no picture regardless of the input?
--HDTech
I own a Samsung LNR409D 40-inch LCD TV. I had a problem 2 years ago with the hdmi input, which samsung covered under there warranty. Yesterday, I was faced with a tv that plays sound, but has no video, no menu, nothing. The tv turns on and blinksby the powerbutton. Everything seems to be working fine, just no picture. The screen definitely is on, its just not displaying anything. I spent a fortune on this television, and now have nothing, Please help. Is it worth calling a tv repair man, is this something i can fix myself. I am so upset...... We are tight on money and have no way of purchasing a new one.