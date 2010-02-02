Samsung forum

General discussion

My samsung tv. Please help. No video but sound

by charlie berezansky / February 2, 2010 8:30 PM PST

I own a Samsung LNR409D 40-inch LCD TV. I had a problem 2 years ago with the hdmi input, which samsung covered under there warranty. Yesterday, I was faced with a tv that plays sound, but has no video, no menu, nothing. The tv turns on and blinksby the powerbutton. Everything seems to be working fine, just no picture. The screen definitely is on, its just not displaying anything. I spent a fortune on this television, and now have nothing, Please help. Is it worth calling a tv repair man, is this something i can fix myself. I am so upset...... We are tight on money and have no way of purchasing a new one.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: My samsung tv. Please help. No video but sound
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: My samsung tv. Please help. No video but sound
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
My samsung tv. Please help. No video but sound
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 3, 2010 12:53 PM PST

charlie berezansky,

Do any of the inputs work with the component or composite cables, or is the screen offering no picture regardless of the input?

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
nope
by charlie berezansky / February 4, 2010 12:36 PM PST

it shows no picture regardless. nothing, just a faint light on the screen. when i change source a little light goes on the screen, ever so lightly, but thats it. im guessing its the motherboard. I have treated this tv like a baby. 4 years old , 2700 dollars, and a broken tv. ********

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
nope
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / February 7, 2010 12:25 PM PST
In reply to: nope

charlie berezansky,

Unfortunately, I don't have any suggestions if there isn't anything appearing on the screen, except maybe to suggest having it inspected.

--HDTech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Samsung , s?ound but no picture
by halkett / August 25, 2010 11:54 AM PDT

My Samsung tv has sound but no picture. Does disconnecting the power help. Is this a potentially expensive repair and if so should I replace the tv, it is 3 years old. Thanks

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.