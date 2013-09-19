Samsung forum

Question

my samsung tv plasma has no power

by fantail10 / September 19, 2013 11:36 PM PDT

have tried just plugging into power point there is no power also no indicator light in front of screen please help

Re: no power
by Kees_B Forum moderator / September 20, 2013 12:26 AM PDT

If the outlet has power (youy did check did you?) and the TV doesn't get it, it needs repair. Find a tech and let him do it.

Kees

Re: my samsung tv plasma has no power
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / September 20, 2013 2:01 AM PDT
