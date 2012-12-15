My Samsung LE46B650 is showing vertical lines all across

Hi my Samsung LE46B650 is around 3 years old.

It hasnt had any problems untill now when i am having all vertical lines across almost 80% of the screen. There is no problem for sound or even the picture but it comes up when i connect my Sky Scart connection on to the TV, or even when the TB is just on with no TV signal.



I tried even the DLNA feed but it is the same. I had a power issue a year back and I had to pay to get it repaired just afte a year of purchase and unfortunately I got only 1 year of warranty on the TV. I really do not feel like throwing such a good Television set that too a 46 inch and replace it with another brand or model but would like Samsung to acknowledge this problem and somehow fix this for me.



I tried calling up the self service centre but they are asking me that the whole panel needs replacing which can be almost £500 which is 300 short of a new television set with 3 years of warranty.



Please can someone help or suggest if there are alternatives on spending so much money on this again?