My Samsung LE46B650 is showing vertical lines all across

I usually check at www.samsungparts.com for the manual but this looks outside of the USA so ask where that manual can be had (or I missed the part number.)
Try AVSFORUM (see google) since they discuss self-repair a lot there. My bet is it is inside so that's considered non-user serviceable but if you are a TV technician you ask in the AVSFORUM TV repair area about tab bonds and which board they think it is or if it's the LCD itself. A panel would cost a lot, boards not so much.
Bob
Hi my Samsung LE46B650 is around 3 years old.
It hasnt had any problems untill now when i am having all vertical lines across almost 80% of the screen. There is no problem for sound or even the picture but it comes up when i connect my Sky Scart connection on to the TV, or even when the TB is just on with no TV signal.
I tried even the DLNA feed but it is the same. I had a power issue a year back and I had to pay to get it repaired just afte a year of purchase and unfortunately I got only 1 year of warranty on the TV. I really do not feel like throwing such a good Television set that too a 46 inch and replace it with another brand or model but would like Samsung to acknowledge this problem and somehow fix this for me.
I tried calling up the self service centre but they are asking me that the whole panel needs replacing which can be almost £500 which is 300 short of a new television set with 3 years of warranty.
Please can someone help or suggest if there are alternatives on spending so much money on this again?