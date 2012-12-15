Samsung forum

My Samsung LE46B650 is showing vertical lines all across

by babu.shankar / December 15, 2012 11:47 PM PST

Hi my Samsung LE46B650 is around 3 years old.
It hasnt had any problems untill now when i am having all vertical lines across almost 80% of the screen. There is no problem for sound or even the picture but it comes up when i connect my Sky Scart connection on to the TV, or even when the TB is just on with no TV signal.

I tried even the DLNA feed but it is the same. I had a power issue a year back and I had to pay to get it repaired just afte a year of purchase and unfortunately I got only 1 year of warranty on the TV. I really do not feel like throwing such a good Television set that too a 46 inch and replace it with another brand or model but would like Samsung to acknowledge this problem and somehow fix this for me.

I tried calling up the self service centre but they are asking me that the whole panel needs replacing which can be almost £500 which is 300 short of a new television set with 3 years of warranty.

Please can someone help or suggest if there are alternatives on spending so much money on this again?

I don't see a service manual at
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 16, 2012 12:26 AM PST

I usually check at www.samsungparts.com for the manual but this looks outside of the USA so ask where that manual can be had (or I missed the part number.)

Try AVSFORUM (see google) since they discuss self-repair a lot there. My bet is it is inside so that's considered non-user serviceable but if you are a TV technician you ask in the AVSFORUM TV repair area about tab bonds and which board they think it is or if it's the LCD itself. A panel would cost a lot, boards not so much.
LCD vertical lines
by babu.shankar / December 16, 2012 4:50 AM PST

Hi bob , thanks a lot for he reply . Yes this is a model I have in London.
Would this be an incorrect forum to discuss this model?

Would help if you had an idea of where the issue could be?

It's a fine forum.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 16, 2012 5:05 AM PST
But my bet is the answer will give you how to get service in your town. (Nice town!)

I offered what I can while trying to give you some clues about user serviceable and a forum that seems to dive into the areas only techs get into. So if you go inside, you are now a TV repair person and often get the usual zap on a finger when you touch that which you knew better not to touch.
Thanks
by babu.shankar / December 16, 2012 8:19 AM PST
Thanks for your help and time bob.

