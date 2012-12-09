Samsung forum

my samsung LE32A456C2D wont turn on, no response at all

by ryanraz / December 9, 2012 2:52 AM PST

mine does not even light up ( the power indicator LED) no clicking noise , nothing, it was working and then suddenly stopped and nothing happens, i have changed the fuse, tried different power lead, capacitors look fine, cant tell wether the T6.3H fuse has gone but i have ordered a replacement anyway , what is going on? will a new power board sort this? i can get one but ide rather not have to fork out £39.99 for a replacement, and if i was to get one would it definately fix it? i have contacted samsung support but yet to recieve a reply

I see you are a TV repair person.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 9, 2012 3:44 AM PST

You'll want to see if samsungparts.com has a service manual. So far, your normal Samsung contacts are for user serviceable items. You seem to be a TV repair person and you'll want the service manual to see what the diagnostic flow chart tells you what to change next.
Bob

no,
by ryanraz / December 9, 2012 8:20 AM PST

nah i'm not a repair person as such, i just like to try and get things working again when they have broke down instead of wasting money buying new all the time, i got this tv for nothing, so if i can get it working again relatively cheaply then i have saved a couple of hundred buying a new one, if i was to get the manual i doubt ide be able to make head nor tails of it, i'm not trained in electrics, just self taught in what i do know...which is not much, just basic stuff and what i have found out on the internet, thanks though i will try that site and see if i can get it

