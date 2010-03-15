My Samsung Blue Ray will not work with the Wireless Adapter

Samsung forum

by genecarterhall / March 15, 2010 1:49 PM PDT

Hello, I have spent the last several hours trying to get this wireless adapter to complete its internet connection!!!!!!
I just don't get it, My player recognizes the network but when I try to connect, I enter the security code and it tries but to no avail.
I have a BELKIN N WIRELESS ROUTER Mod#F5D8236-4 V3. and a SAMSUNG BD-C 5500 Blue Ray. I have the correct adapter< SAMSUNG WIS09ABGN wireless Adapter. Like I said everything is fine and it picks up the signal but when I try to connect it fails,,,,no matter how I try. If someone could PLEASE lend me their knowledge I might get some sleep tonight:-) LOL.
Thanks All,
Gene

I have the same problem.
by loovulkats / May 15, 2010 1:12 AM PDT

But with a different set-up. I have the D-Link Dir-655 router with a Samsung BDP-1590 Blu-Ray player. I finally just quit and now I use an ethernet cable. Wasted 80 bucks on the WiFi adapter. I wondered if you got yours working and if so how?

by tigger000005 / May 15, 2010 10:49 PM PDT

maybe you already did ...but just incase...did you cycle the modem/router/player after adding the dongle..

if not...
1-shut down ALL wifi relate equipment (modem/router/bdplayer/comps...etc etc)
2- Fire up modem...wait till it is FULLY on (depending on model, should have indicator light(s) that go green when ready)
3- Fire up ROUTER...wait till it is FULLY on (depending on model, should have indicator light(s) that go green when ready)
4- Fire up comps/player...wait till it is FULLY on.

Then try

